Sony's PS3 3.0 firmware with BBC iPlayer out now

Sony has released what is the last major update for PlayStation 3's firmware in 2009 – with PS3 firmware version 3.0 available for download right now (or, in reality, the next time you happen to log on with your PS3).

The latest update introduced dynamic themes, avatars, a "What's New" panel, a newly designed status indicator and an overhaul of the Friends list.

More importantly, for Brits, you will finally be able to access the BBC iPlayer as a PS3 app. TechRadar will be sure to test out iPlayer on PS3 and bring you our opinion on how well (or not) it's been implemented later this very week.

What's New is new

Speaking to Eurogamer, Sony Worldwide Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida says of the PS3's "What's New" default pane:

"There are more and more contents on the PSN store, so you may miss something that might be very relevant to you.

"The games you're playing every day, new content might have just appeared, but is buried in the layer of menus on the store. So things like 'What's New' are trying to customise the experience so what you do gets reflected in what you see the next day."

Via Eurogamer