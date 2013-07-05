Nintendo finally explains why it killed the Wii Vitality Sensor

The Wii Vitality Sensor didn't actually work very well, Nintendo President Satoru Iwata revealed in a recent Q&A with investors.

Nintendo unveiled the puzzling peripheral, which could guess players' moods by reading their pulses, at E3 2009, but now it turns out it's more or less dead.

"After a large-scale test of a prototype inside the company, we found out that for some people the sensor did not work as expected," Iwata explained. "We wondered if we should commercialize a product which works as expected for 90 people out of 100, but not so for the other 10 people."

He added that the device "was of narrower application than we had originally thought," or in other words, it seems no one could figure out what to do with the damn thing.

Will Nintendo ever revisit the idea in the future? If they can get it to work right, Iwata said. Fingers crossed!

More blips!

If you had your finger stuck in a TechRadar Vitality Sensor, it would tell us that you want to read more blips.