Minecraft Windows 10 edition beta is now live

While Microsoft has begun upgrading its users to Windows 10 for free today, Minecraft publisher Majong will also be giving its users a chance to get Minecraft Windows 10 edition beta for free as well.

If you already own Minecraft on PC or even Mac and you've upgraded your PC Windows 10, you'll be able to claim your free copy of the game by signing into your Majong account on its website and clicking the "Redeem" button.

You'll then be given a token and taken to a Microsoft redemption page from where you'll be able to download the beta.

The new Minecraft beta is public for anyone who has Windows 10, so if you don't already own Minecraft, you can purchase it for $10, and as with any beta, you'll be entitled to future updates.

But before you download the beta, you should note that the beta is not compatible with older versions of Minecraft, so you own't be able to access any of your old worlds.

What's new?

Currently, the beta supports single-player creative and survival modes, as well as multiplayer with others playing the beta, while Pocket Edition mulitplayer support will be added in an update later.

While the Windows 10 beta offers no major differences in terms of gameplay, there is one big feature included - Xbox controller and touch input support.

This basically means you'll be able to switch between controller, touch input and keyboard and mouse in-game, depending on your play style.

You'll also be able to record in-game moments using Xbox Live GameDVR feature through Windows 10, and provide feedback on the game during beta as well.