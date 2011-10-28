Nintendo to bring 3DS eShop to PCs and mobiles

Nintendo has explained its plans to allow people to browse the Nintendo 3DS' eShop via PCs and smartphones - although it will use a clumsy QR codes system at first.

Apps giants like Apple and Google Android have shown that people are keen to browse on devices other than the device they are buying for, and Nintendo is keen to open out its eShop to other devices.

Nintendo's Satoru Iwata explained that the process was underway to allow access to the eShop, although actual purchasing will not be possible.

Finder's fee

"Even if a software title receives an incredible review [through eShop's user review feature], the majority of people will not know about it unless they access the Nintendo eShop with their Nintendo 3DS system," explained Iwata.

"We would like to solve this issue by making the Nintendo eShop accessible via PCs and smartphones as well.

"At the beginning, you will not be able to directly purchase software from your PC or smartphone. Instead, you will need to take a photo of a QR code at the Nintendo eShop by using the camera of your Nintendo 3DS."

"The Nintendo 3DS will then open that specific page of the Nintendo eShop. That function is already included in the upcoming system update for the Nintendo 3DS.

"In the future, we will make it so that you will be able to purchase software by using your PC or smartphone."

The QR solution is clearly not ideal, so this may well be a feature that only matures when payments can be made from other devices, but it's another step for Nintendo as it looks to make the 3DS a must-have handheld.

Via Official Nintendo Magazine