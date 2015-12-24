Golden Joystick Store takes on the Steam sale with cheap PC games: day 5

The Golden Joystick Store is the newest online PC game shop to take on the might of the Steam sale. It's run by the same company that owns PC Gamer and techradar, and it's attempting to offer PC games at cheaper prices than the competition.

It's running a whole range of PC game deals throughout the rest of December and into January, so we'll be listing the best ones every day. If you want to go straight to the store to view all the deals yourself you can do so here.

If you've not used the Golden Joystick Store before, it's very simple to use: select and purchase the game you're after and you'll be instantly emailed a Steam/Origin/Uplay code so that you can download from the relevant service.

Today's PC game deals at the Golden Joystick Store:

Here are the best Golden Joystick Store PC game deals of the day - whether you're in the UK or US you'll see the price in your own currency. Please be aware that these deals will change every day - some will last for 24 hours only while others will run for a little longer.

3D Realms Anthology

75% off: now $10.00 | £7.50

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag ← was 40% off (48 hours only)

75% off: now £4.00 (UK only)

Assassin's Creed® Syndicate ← NEW! (48 hours only)

40% off: now £26.99 (UK only)

Bastion

75% off: now $3.75 | £2.75

Cities: Skylines

60% off: now $12.00 | £9.20

Company of Heroes 2

75% off: now $8.75 | £6.25

Crusader Kings II

75% off: now $10.00 | £8.75

Dark Souls Prepare to Die Edition

75% off: now £5.00 (UK only)

DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin

50% off: now £15.00 (UK only)

Dishonored

75% off: now $5.00 | £2.50

Double Dragon trilogy

25% off: now $4.49 | £3.59

Europa Universalis IV

75% off: now $10.00 | £8.75

Europa Universalis IV DLC Collection

75% off: now $16.25 | £12.50

Evoland 2

50% off: now $10.00 | £7.50

F1 2015

33% off: now £26.79 (UK only)

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

66% off: now $6.80 | £5.10

Fallout: New Vegas

75% off: now $2.50 | £2.50

Fallout: New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

66% off: now $6.80 | £5.10

Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon

40% off: now £7.19 (UK only)

Far Cry® 4 ← was 30% off (48 hours only)

50% off: now £15.00 (UK only)

Football Manager 2016 ← NEW! (24 hours only)

25% off: now $37.49 | £26.24

Giana's Sisters: Twisted Dreams

50% off: now $7.50 | £5.50

Life of Pixel

75% off: now $1.75 | £1.25

Mad Max

50% off: now $30.00 | £17.50

Men of War: Assault Squad 2

75% off: now $7.50 | £6.25

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - GOTY Edition ← NEW!

66% off: now $15.30 | £10.20

Mortal Kombat X ← NEW!

50% off: now $30.00 | £17.50

Mount & Blade

75% off: now $2.50 | £2.00

NaissanceE

68% off: now $4.80 | £3.20

Pillars of Eternity Hero Edition

60% off: now $18.00 | £14.00

Project CARS

50% off: now £20.00 (UK only)

Teleglitch: Die More Edition

75% off: now $3.25 | £2.25

South Park: The Stick of Truth ← NEW! (48 hours only)

75% off: now £6.00 (UK only)

The Elder Scrolls Online®: Tamriel Unlimited™

60% off: now $24.00 | £20.00

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

75% off: now $5.00 | £2.50

The Evil Within

80% off: now $12.00 | £7.00

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter ← NEW!

60% off: now $8.00 | £6.00

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide

15% off: now $25.49 | £19.54

Watch_Dogs™ Complete Edition ← NEW! (48 hours only)

70% off: now £12.00 (UK only)

Wolfenstein®: The New Order

80% off: now $12.00 | £7.00

Wolfenstein®: The Old Blood

50% off: now $10.00 | £7.50