Fury vs Wilder 3: date, time, card, how to watch, live stream options and more

It may not be the unification bout we'd been promised, but the third and final installment in the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy is still a blockbuster event, with The Bronze Bomber desperately looking to claw back the fearsome reputation that The Gypsy King ripped to shreds last year. We're here to explain everything you need to know about Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder (at least with edetails available so far) – including how to watch a Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream when the time comes.

Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream Date: Saturday, July 24 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada Fury vs Wilder 3 ring walk time (expected): Midnight ET / 9pm PT / 5am BST / 2pm AEST

Fury toyed with his opponent in their second meeting back in February 2020, two knockdowns either side of a couple of undignified stumbles proving enough for the American's corner to throw in the towel. The fight was stopped in Round 7 with Wilder bleeding from the mouth and ear.

But it was his ego that took the biggest hit, Wilder doing himself no favors in the aftermath of the fight by resorting to a series of increasingly far-fetched excuses.

Fury may be 6ft 9in and not exactly streamlined, but he can move like few others, as proven by Wilder landing just 17% and 24% of his punches in their first two bouts, compared to 26% and 31% for Fury.

However, one punch can change everything, and nobody hits harder than Wilder. It's almost time to settle this once and for all, and here's all you need to know about Fury vs Wilder 3.

Fury vs Wilder 3 is set for Saturday, July 24. A precise time is yet to be confirmed, though it's like to take place late night local time.

This will be both fighters' first bout since their rematch 17 months ago.

Where to watch Fury vs Wilder 3

Details are sketchy at the moment with broadcasters around the world still in the negotiating stages. But in the US, it's looking like the fight will once again be a pay-per-view event jointly promoted by Fox Sports and ESPN+.

This was the arrangement for last year's Fury vs Wilder fight, when the PPV price was set at a predictably hefty $79.99. Fury vs Wilder 3 is unlikely to come cheap either. Hold your horses before signing up to anything though, as we're likely to hear concrete broadcast details when we get closer to the fight.

In the UK, the last Fury vs Wilder fight price was £24.95 via BT Sport Box Office, and in Australia it was $49.95 on Main Event. Lucky boxing fans in Turkey, however, were able to watch for free courtesy of DMAX.

As more information becomes available, we'll publish further details here as and when they're announced.

Fury vs Wilder 3 full card

Tyson Fury (c) vs Deontay Wilder – WBC and The Ring Heavyweight titles

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sánchez – Heavyweight

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki – Heavyweight

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin – Heavyweight

Who is Tyson Fury?

Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury is the undefeated WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, and widely considered the lineal unified champion of the world.

The 32-year-old, who stands at a towering 6ft 9in, is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, and the only boxer to beat two champions with at least 10 successful title defences behind them.

He took the WBA, WBO IBO, IBF and The Ring titles off Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but was forced to relinquish them due to a combination of factors, including contractual conflicts, doping violations and mental health issues.

Despite an enormous amount of weight gain and just two preparatory fights, Fury fought then-WBC heavyweight champion in December 2018, being knocked down twice but otherwise looking the superior boxer.

The fight was, controversially, scored as a draw, but Fury dominated the rematch in February 2020, Wilder's corner throwing in the towel in Round 7 after their man had twice been knocked to the canvas.

Who is Deontay Wilder?

Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder is the former WBC heavyweight champion of the world, and is considered the most powerful puncher in the sport.

An astonishing 41 of the 35-year-old's 42 career victories have come by way of knockout, though his most famous knockdown punch was defied by Fury, who rose from the canvas in the final round of their first fight, having looked out for the count.

The man from Alabama was undefeated before Fury beat him in their rematch, the 6ft 7in fighter later claiming that his 40lb ring-walk costume tired him out, that his water may have been spiked, and that Fury scratched his ears with something concealed within his glove.