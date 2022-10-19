Full password protection for half price with this NordPass Black Friday deal

While digital technologies keep evolving, so do the threats you can face online. This is why you should consider getting yourself a diversified array of security tools to protect your most sensitive data. So, why not take advantage of this Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers to boost your digital protection while saving some big bucks?

One of the best password managers around, NordPass has just lowered its pricing for all its paid subscriptions. This means that users can save up to 53% on a 2-year premium plan working out at just $1.49 a month (opens in new tab).

If a complete security suite is what you're after, you'll be happy to discover that the provider behind one of the best VPN services around has thrown some amazing discounts on all its products. With NordVPN's latest Black Friday deal, you can have NordPass together with the premium NordVPN, malware protection and ad-blocker for just $3.99 (opens in new tab).

Running from today until November 30, below is everything you need to know about NordPass latest deal.

NordPass Black Friday deals in full:

(opens in new tab) NordPass best deal: 2-year plan | $1.49 a month | Save up to 53% (opens in new tab) If you want to get the best value for money, we recommend opting for one of the two-year plans to enjoy full protection for less than half the normal price. This works out at just $1.49 per month for its Premium subscription, or $2.79 for the Family package which covers up to six different users. What's more, you have a 30-day money back guarantee to try it out 100% risk free. This offer ends on November 30.

(opens in new tab) NordPass: 1-year plan | $1.99 a month | Save up to 38% (opens in new tab) If you don't feel like committing for two years, there's no need to worry as Nord is giving away some temping discounts also on its shorter plans. This means that people subscribing for just one year can save up to 38%. You can get the Premium plan for just $1.99 per month. Want to secure all the details of your household instead? Pick the Family suite for a monthly fee of $3.69 to use across up to six users at the same time. Also in this case, you have up to a 30-day money back guarantee to try it out risk free. Or, you can always opt for its monthly subscriptions instead starting from less than $5.



How good is NordPass?

Professional looking and easy-to-use password manager software, NordPass comes packed with some interesting features.

Not only can it easily manage encrypted password records, but it also safely stores credit card and any other banking details for faster and more secure checkouts on ecommerce platforms.

It is worth noting that these options are available for both free and premium users. However, we recommend upgrading to a paid plan to get the most out of it, as the free version is very limited. And, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times of the year to do so.

With a basic premium subscription, you will be able to cover your account details across up to six different devices at the same time. Pick the family plan to secure up to six individual accounts with just one subscription.

No matter which paid plans you opt for, NordPass detects weak and reused passwords for suggesting only the stronger ones. It acts as a data breach alert too, scanning the web to check if any of your private information has been exposed.