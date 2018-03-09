Five smartphones expected to launch in India in next few months

Big tech events like MWC are often exciting because we get to see a glimpse of how the upcoming phones would be. It gives us an idea of what can be expected from phones, unless something unique is kept in store to surprise us.

At this year’s MWC, several phones were announced and few of them will be making their way to India. While Samsung, Nokia and Asus showed off their portfolio at the event, there’s still a lot to come over the year. From the new Mi Mix 2s and OnePlus 6 to iPhones and Pixels, many flagships will make their way by the end of this year.

So we curated a list of best upcoming phones in India, where phones range from flagships to budget offerings so that all of us have something to wait for.

Xperia XZ2

The Sony Xperia XZ2 marks the revival of the brand, which was slowly sliding out of the picture in terms of market share. Sony realised the need of the hour and introduced several aspects that were long awaited on their phones. The phone comes with an all-new design, Snapdragon 845 chipset, thinner bezels and HDR-ready display. There’s a lot more about the device that’s unsaid here, but you can check our detailed hub to know more.

The smartphone would most likely come to India, as Sony has a routine to bring its flagship phones in India.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is the flagship phone from the Nokia range launched at the MWC this year. The phone carries a distinct design language from what we saw on previous phones from HMD Global. It is a premium looking device, 95% of the phone’s surface is vacuum moulded Gorilla Glass 5. One thing that holds it back is the dated processor on the phone, which might upset some users.



HMD Global has confirmed that the phone will be hitting Indian shores sometime in May 2018. Looking at its global price, the phone might come with a steep price tag.

Nokia 7 Plus

The Nokia 7 Plus is one of the most talked about phone among the newly launched devices. The best part about the Nokia phones is the Android One tie-up which not just improves the fluidity of operation but also ensures timely updates for next three years. The Nokia 7 Plus is equipped with Snapdragon 660 with 4GB RAM, so we might expect it to be priced somewhere between 20k-30k in India. At this price, the phone will be a good option to consider.

Similar to the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the 7 Plus will also land in India sometime in May 2018.

Nokia 6 (2018)

The Nokia 6 (2018) is the upgrade that the existing Nokia 6 needed. It has an improved hardware and software, with enhanced camera skills on top. Nokia has promised a better overall battery life this time, which affects the overall impact of the phone in terms of usability.

If priced under Rs 16K, the phone will be a great alternate to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. It is said to be released in India sometime in April 2018.

Asus Zenfone 5

The Asus Zenfone 5 (2018) and Zenfone 5Z were among the more surprising phones at MWC 2018, as Asus isn’t typically known for high-end phones; yet these phones combine a great design with strong specs and potentially appealing prices.

You can’t escape the fact that the Zenfone 5 looks a lot like an iPhone X, thanks to its bezel-free screen with a notch at the top, but that coupled with a shimmery glass back ensures it’s a good-looking device.

Specs include a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, dual-lens cameras, stereo speakers, a 3,300mAh battery, a mid-range Snapdragon 636 chipset and 4GB of RAM. There’s no word on when the phone will come to India, but it’s certain that it will.

Unannounced phones

Other phones that have us waiting obviously include flagships from Apple, Google, LG and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. But the interesting phones that are likely to launch in the first two quarters of the year are OnePlus 6/6T, Mi Mix 2s, Mi A2, and of course the whole Redmi series. Moto will also be have new additions to its X and Z series later this year.

Lastly, we have our eyes on Nokia, as they are rumoured to reveal a few more phones this year.