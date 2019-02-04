Fitbit Versa 2 renders appear, but it may just be new colors for the original smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa smartwatch may be getting a sequel if new renders are to be believed.

According to renders published by Techno Buffalo (you can see them just below) the site has images of an upcoming smartwatch that the site believes to be the Fitbit Versa 2.

Techno Buffalo hasn't got any insight into the new spec of the watch, and there's also no clear difference in the images of the device and the original Fitbit Versa.

We've looked over the leaked renders and compared them to the press shots of the original Fitbit Versa and the only key differences we can see is what is displayed on the screen and the colors it comes in.

That leaks us to believe this may just be upcoming new colors for the original device.

The shots show off the device in four colors that are said to be Silver, Rose Pink, Purple and Cyan Blue. The original Versa is already available in Silver, plus there are Black and Rose Gold versions too.

Fitbit often takes a few years between product generations, so it'd be quite a surprise if the company is ready to unveil a second generation Versa already.

The Fitbit Versa was only unveiled in March 2018, so it isn't even a year old yet but it may be the company has plans to update it sooner rather than later. If this is the Fitbit Versa 2, it may mean we see GPS added to the watch as that was a missing feature on the first generation watch.

The back of the watch in the leaked renders show the device will be both water resistant up to 50 meters and sport a heart rate sensor, just like the original Versa. We've asked Fitbit for clarification on whether this is new colors of the original Versa or a new device, and we'll be sure to update this story when we hear back.

