Fitbit price cut: save on the Fitbit Alta HR and Charge 3 at Amazon

Summer is officially here, and if you're looking for an affordable activity tracker to help jumpstart your fitness, then you've come to the right place. Amazon has the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR on sale for just $74.98. That's a $55 discount and the best price we've found for the fitness tracker.



The Fitbit Alta HR is made for everyday wear, with an ultra-slim and lightweight design. The water-resistant Alta HR offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, calories burned, and popular workouts like running and yoga. The activity tracker can even track your sleep and give helpful insights to get a better nights rest.



The Fitbit app can help you meet your fitness goals with personalized workout videos and the ability to log and track your activity to see progress made. The Alta HR includes a battery life of up to seven days and offers basic smartwatch features such as call, text, and app notifications.



This isn't only a fantastic price for a Fitbit activity tracker, but also a killer deal. The Alta HR is currently on sale for less than the basic Fitbit Alta, and with the HR you're getting heart rate monitoring and slightly longer battery life.

Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Alta HR $129.95 $74.98 at Amazon

You can get the Fitbit Alta HR on sale at Amazon for $74.98. That's a $55 price cut for the ultra-slim fitness tracker that offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

View Deal

The feature-rich Fitbit Charge 3 is also on sale at Amazon for $119.95. The water-resistant Charge 3 tracks heart rate, exercises, and sleep and includes GPS technology when connected to your smartphone.

Fitbit Charge 3 $149.95 $119.95 at Amazon

You can get the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $119.95 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount for the advanced fitness tracker that comes in a blue/grey band and rose gold case.

View Deal

You can find more Fitbit offers with the best cheap Fitbit sale prices and deals that are currently available.



You can also learn more about the above activity trackers by checking out our Fitbit Alta HR review, and Fitbit Charge 3 review.



Shop more deals with our guide on Amazon Prime Day: everything you need to know for the July deals event.