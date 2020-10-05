Falcons vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL for free and from anywhere

The winless, luckless, and at times hapless Falcons visit the irrepressible Packers' Lambeau Field for Week 4 MNF, with Aaron Rodgers and his Green and Gold teammates expected to run riot for the fourth time this season. But today's game might not be quite as straightforward as it looks on paper. Read on as we explain how to watch the NFL online and get a Falcons vs Packers live stream wherever you are right now - and how you can watch absolutely FREE.

Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers live stream Kick-off time for today's Falcons vs Packers game is 8.50pm ET/5.50pm PT, which is 1.50am BST on Tuesday morning in the UK. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our No. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

Atlanta are 0-3, but they've snatched defeat from the jaws of victory for two weeks running, losing 40-39 to the Cowboys in Week 2 having led by five points at the start of Q4, and going down 30-26 against the Bears, having led by a staggering 16 points at the start of Q4. They conceded 20 in the final quarter without notching themselves - one of the most spectacular collapses in history.

Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense need to redeem themselves ASAP. The good news is that they're up against a team that does concede points. The bad news for Atlanta is that the Packers look capable of outscoring anyone and everyone.

The Packers are the joint-sixth top scorers in the NFL despite having played one game less than almost everyone else, and Rodgers is looking every bit an MVP candidate. They might have to cope without Davante Adams, their top wide receiver, as he continues his recovery from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of last week's Saints clash.

One man who's definitely be missing is Allen Lazard, their top pass catcher behind Adams. Dan Quinn will be praying that they're both absent tonight. Follow our guide below to watch the Falcons vs Packers online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere this Monday.

How to watch the Falcons vs Packers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Amazingly, there are a few different ways that Monday Night Football is broadcast for free around the world (outside of free trials for streaming services as detailed below).

For starters, NFL fans can watch a selection of in-market and national games on the Yahoo Sports App in the US. Tonight's game is one such national game that you can catch if you download the app on iPhone or Android.

And in the UK, those NFL fanatics who can bear the late night are really rewarded. Free-to-air Channel 5 has got the rights (together with Sky Sports) to broadcast Monday Night Football as it happens. That's fantastic news if you're in the UK, or for UK residents who are abroad and who have one of the best VPN services.

How to watch a FREE Falcons vs Packers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Coverage of the Falcons vs Packers today is provided by ESPN, so anyone with the channel as part of their cable package can watch online at no additional charge through the ESPN website - just log in with the details of your TV provider. Alternatively, ESPN is offered by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which is the best option for US-based fans looking for comprehensive football coverage this season as it's the only service with all five channels that are showing NFL games this season: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means that today's Falcons vs Packers game can be watched absolutely free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Falcons vs Packers live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Falcons vs Packers clash kicks-off at 8.50pm ET/5.50pm PT in Canada, just like it does in the US. TV coverage comes courtesy of TSN, but when it comes to streaming Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. It's an absolute steal at just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



UK-based American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. The Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons game kicks off at 1.50am BST in the early hours of Tuesday, and is being shown on both Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 1am. But even better than that...every Monday Night Football fixture will also be shown absolutely free of charge on Channel 5. Fantastic news for the NFL-obsessed on your side of the Atlantic. You can also tune in through the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky Sports, Channel 5 or Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Falcons vs Packers: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. Pay TV provider Foxtel is broadcasting Falcons vs Packers on ESPN's Aussie offshoot, so as well as watching on TV, you can also stream the game to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app - but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to gain access. Kick-off is set for 11.50am AEST on Tuesday morning. For streaming-only NFL coverage in Australia, Kayo Sports is the place to go and will show an average of five games a week, including the Falcons vs Packers. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. For the diehards, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).