Extraction 2's explosive trailer marks a fiery Netflix return for Chris Hemsworth

The official trailer for Extraction 2 has debuted online – and, if you've ever questioned the lengths Chris Hemsworth will go to in order to make a great action movie, you won't do so after watching it.

The eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2019's Extraction puts Hemsworth's Tyler Rake in the line of fire – both literally and metaphorically – once more. This time, the black ops mercenary is tasked with infiltrating a prison to rescue the family of a Georgia-based gangster. Given how thrilling and action-packed it looks, Extraction 2 is certainly worthy of its place on our most anticipated new Netflix movies list.

Check out the official trailer below:

Well, if the footage in that teaser is anything to go by, Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder, Welcome to Spiderhead) is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of action movie greatness. Okay, we already knew Hemsworth's training regime was "utterly ridiculous" for this movie, but to see him go to such lengths to ensure that Extraction 2 is as heart-pounding and unrelenting as it can be – he even gets set on fire at one point! – is impressive.

Extraction 2's first trailer comes 24 hours after its official artwork was released online. As revealed by Netflix, the three posters tease various parts of Extraction 2's pulsating, 21-minute long 'oner' – an industry term used to describe a lengthy filmed sequence that appears as if it's been shot on a single camera. In actuality, such sequences are filmed in shorter segments before being edited together to make them look like one continuous take.

Considering Extraction 2's 'oner' is almost twice the length of a similar scene we saw in its predecessor, we're in for a far grander spectacle this time around. Oh, and back in September 2022, we also learned that Extraction 2 will have twice the action of the film preceding it, so we really are going to get more bang for our buck in this flick. One to watch out for on our best Netflix movies list in June? You bet.

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Based on Ande Parks' graphic novel 'Ciudad', Extraction 2's screenplay has been penned by Parks alongside Marvel alumni Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War, Citadel). Sam Hargrave, who directed Extraction, is also back to helm its action-heavy sequel.

Joining Hemsworth in front of the camera are Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa, who played supporting roles in Extraction. Tornike Gogrichiani (Lumina), Daniel Bernhardt (The Matrix Resurrections), Tinatin Dalakishvili (The Undeclared War), and Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow, Treason) are also part of the cast.

Extraction 2 debuts exclusively on Netflix on June 16.