Extraction 2's pulsating 21-minute one-shot sequence will blow your mind

Netflix has revealed that Extraction 2's 'oner' sequence will be bigger, bolder, and even more badass than its predecessor's was.

The forthcoming Netflix movie, which sees the return of Marvel star Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder) as black market mercenary Tyler Rake, will contain a massive, action-packed 'oner' that lasts for a mind-blowing 21 minutes.

For the uninitiated: a 'oner' is a filmmaking term used to describe a lengthy scene that's shot like a continuous sequence. Thanks to some clever camera work, these long-form scenes are cut up and shot in smaller segments, before they're edited together in post-production to form a giant, seamless sequence that appears as if it's been shot continuously on a single camera rig.

So, what can we expect from Extraction 2's 'oner'? We'll find out more when the action movie's official trailer debuts tomorrow (May 16). For now, Netflix has released a trio of teaser posters that, well, tease the three sections of Extraction 2's blood-pumping long take. Take a look at the one-sheets below:

3 posters, all from a single unrelenting oner that clocks in at over 🚨 21 minutes 🚨 Extraction 2 trailer tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HHcTkJlHOHMay 15, 2023 See more

2019's Extraction, which was helmed by Sam Hargrave – who returns to direct the sequel – contained a vehicular-based 'oner' that ran for 12 minutes. Extraction 2, one of our most anticipated new Netflix movies of 2023, will eclipse that long take by a whole nine minutes. Hey, nobody says you don't get your money's worth from exciting action scenes on the world's best streaming service.

Based on Andre Park's graphic novel Ciudad, Extraction 2 finds Hemsworth's Rake re-entering the black ops world after somehow surviving the ill-fated events of Extraction. This time, Rake is tasked with another deadly mission. That being, rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Joining Hemsworth for Extraction 2 are Golshifteh Farahani (Invasion, Extraction), Tornike Gogrichiani (Lumina), Adam Bessa (Extraction), Daniel Bernhardt (The Matrix Resurrections), Tinatin Dalakishvili (The Undeclared War), and Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow, Treason). Joe Russo (Avengers: Infinity War, Citadel) has penned the script.

One shot, one opportunity

Extraction 2 looks like it's going to be as ferociously action-packed as its predecessor. (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

Long take sequences are nothing new to the movie industry. Disney's 1940 film Fantasia was one of the earliest adopters of this scene and, while that was in the animation space, it was no less complicated than a live-action 'oner' to put together.

Since then, movies like Hardcore Henry, Birdman, 1917, Gravity, and countless other movies – as well as numerous TV shows including Attack on Titan and Buffy the Vampire Slayer – have utilized this filmmaking technique to good effect.

Extraction might have hung its hat on its 'oner' sequence – and, based on the reaction it received pre- and post-release, fans enjoyed what was on offer. But Extraction 2 needs something far more spectacular if it wants to avoid criticism for being too samey when compared to what came before.

That's where its 20-plus minutes segment comes into its own. Few 'oners' can claim to be as long as the one that's set to feature in Extraction 2, which will go some way to helping it stand apart from its peers. A good starting point, sure, but audiences will also want to see a gripping, frenetic, and suspense-filled lengthy action sequence that'll truly captivate them.

Tomorrow's trailer should give us a better look at how bone-crunching and fiery it'll be. If it does, you can expect Extraction 2 to jump to the top of many people's summer (or winter, for those in the southern hemisphere) movies watchlist.

