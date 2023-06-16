Extraction 2's big cameo was possible because of the MCU

Full spoilers follow for Extraction 2 on Netflix. You have been warned.

Extraction 2's director has explained how the Netflix movie's surprise cameo came about because of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar ahead of the action film's release – it's out on Netflix as of today (June 16) – Sam Hargrave revealed that Marvel was key to getting the actor on board for Extraction's sequel.

This is your final spoiler warning for Extraction 2. Do not read on unless you've watched the whole film.

Chris Hemsworth didn't have to fight his way through a prison to get this actor to sign onto Extraction 2 (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

Revealed 20 minutes into Extraction 2, none other than Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok, Luther) makes a surprise appearance as a mysterious individual called Alcott. Unexpectedly turning up at Tyler Rake's (Chris Hemsworth) Austrian Alps-based retirement hut, Alcott is the agent who makes a tantalizing offer to Rake, one that might help the latter get some closure and/or redemption for his tragedy-laced past. Alcott also appears at the end of the film, which is set to be among the most popular new Netflix movies as he seemingly convinces Rake and fellow black market mercenary Nik Khan (Golfshifteh Farahani) to work for the secret organization Alcott is employed by.

So, how did Elba end up making two scene-stealing cameos in the second Extraction flick? It was all down to the friendship Hemsworth and Elba built during their time working on a number of Marvel movies, including the first three Thor movies and Avengers: Infinity War.

"We knew we wanted to introduce a character who would set up a whole new emotional arc and challenge for Rake [in future films]," Hargrave said. "And the Idris Elba part of that was all down to Chris. He knew Idris from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so Chris reached out and made the call. When Idris said yes, we were all ecstatic. We're honored to have his presence in our movie."

Idris Elba's scene-stealing turn in Extraction 2 was down to Chris Hemsworth (Image credit: Netflix)

In a movie that's all action and serious drama – read our Extraction 2 review to find out what we thought of it – the addition of Elba's Alcott adds a a couple of more light-hearted, humorous moments to proceedings. And, with the final scene setting up the potential for a third Extraction film – one that may allow Alcott to play a bigger role – and/or spin-offs, there's plenty of potentially buddy cop-style material to mine between the stony-faced Rake and Alcott's carefree persona.

Can we expect to see the duo, as well as Nik, team up for their own mission in Extraction 3, then? Hargrave wasn't at liberty to say, but he did tease the possibility of such a scenario forming a large part of a third film. Well, as long as audiences respond well to Extraction 2 and Netflix sees fit to greenlight a sequel.

"I would love to see a team-up between them," Hargrave added. "It's definitely teased at the end of the movie to, you know, whet audiences' appetite, so there might be more to that [relationship].

"Those discussions came about when we were speaking about how we wanted Extraction 2 to end, and where we'd like to take the franchise next. But our main concern was wrapping up this chapter of Rake's life, and to make sure that we went deeper and further into the emotional side of his character arc.

"I also think there's great potential for spin-offs. It's been discussed, and there are a lot of characters in these movies whose stories could be told. I think that would be an amazing extension of this universe. As for Rake and company, we'll have to wait and see. I know there's a third film that's been tentatively discussed by Netflix and AGBO [Joe and Anthony Russo's production company], but what that is exactly, I don't know. I'm not privy to those details."

In addition to discussing Elba's surprise appearance, Hargrave also exclusively told TechRadar that Extraction 2's hugely ambitious one-shot action sequence took four grueling months to film. And, for more exclusive coverage of Netflix's latest big-budget film offering, check back in with us tomorrow (June 17) for a deep dive into the creation and filming of the movie's massive and incredibly dangerous, 21-minute-long 'oner'.

