Eufy RoboVac 11 robot vacuum is $90 off at Amazon right now

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to save on household tech, as evidenced by this Eufy RoboVac 11 deal.

The robot vacuum is currently $159.99 at Amazon, down $90 (36%) from its regular retail price of $249.99.

If you're in the market for something that will clean without you ever having to lift a finger, this is the deal for you.

Of course, you'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of the RoboVac 11's new low price, but you've got plenty of time to sign up and save before Amazon's 36 hours of Prime Day deals are over.

Eufy RoboVac 11: was $249.99, now $159.99 at Amazon

Already a great value for a robotic vacuum cleaner, the Eufy RoboVac 11 is now 36% off at Amazon. It may not have a companion app, but the RoboVac 11 gets the job done.View Deal

The Eufy RoboVac 11 is already a relatively inexpensive buy compared to some of the other best robot vacuums, so today's deal makes it an even more tantalizing buy.

The vacuum cleaner may lack a companion app, but it has lots of cleaning settings and handles dirt and debris quite well. It will make cleaning your home that much easier for you, which is all you can really ask of a robo vac.