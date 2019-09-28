Errol Spence Jr vs Shawn Porter live stream: how to watch tonight's boxing online from anywhere

Boxing's welterweight division is something of a mess right now, with four different champions currently holding titles.

But all that's about to change with a run of unification battles, the first of which is tonight with IBF champion Errol Spence Jr and WBC belt holder Shawn Porter set to go head-to-head (Manny Pacquiao (WBA) and Terence Crawford (WBO) are strongly rumoured to be locking horns early next year).

Which fighter will take a major step to being crowned the best in what is currently one of boxing’s most intriguing divisions? With our handy guide below, we'll tell you how simple it is to get a Spence Jr vs Porter live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Errol Spence Jr vs Shawn Porter: when and where? The venue for tonight's fight is the Staples Center in Los Angeles, meaning a red-eye session for fight fans looking to watch the action from the UK. The undercard is set to begin on Saturday, March 28 at 9pm ET, 6pm PT - so that's a 2am BST start on Sunday morning for viewers in the UK. We're expecting the headliners to head into the ring no earlier than around 11pm ET, 8pm PT and 4am BST.

Younger and more highly regarded, with a 25-0, 21 KO record, Spence fights for the first time since March when he retained his IBF title in dominant style during a 12 round shutout of the previously unbeaten Mikey Garcia.

Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs), is more of a brawler who is at his best when trading blows at close range. He'll be defending his prized WBC title which he won from Danny Garcia last year. While that fight rejuvenated Porter's career, he'll need to be at his absolute best to pull off a shock against his much respected Texan opponent tonight.

To catch everything online, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out how to stream Spence Jr vs Porter live anywhere in the world.

Watch a Spence vs Porter live stream from anywhere in the world

Keep scrolling to see how to watch the boxing in the US and UK. But if you're a resident of one of those countries - or any other, for that matter - who is worried about being away from your country and missing your domestic coverage of the Spence Jr vs Porter fight, then fear not, there's a way to watch that doesn't involve trying to find a grainy, illegal feed.

The best way to watch it is to download and install a VPN. We've tested over 100 VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

2. IPVanish: supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

Once you've installed your chosen VPN, you then need to connect to a server back in your location and then head to the broadcaster's streaming service that's showing the Spence Jr vs Porter fight. For example, if you're from the UK, you would choose a server in the UK and then head over to the Sky Go app to pick up the live, domestic coverage.

How to stream Errol Spence Jr vs Shawn Porter live in the US

The Spence Jr vs Porter fight will be shown tonight live on Fox Sports PPV. The bout will costs $74.95 on a pay-per-view charge allowing you to watch it online or on TV where available. Not in the US today but want to watch the PPV stream anyway? Then you probably know the drill by now...you can use a VPN to change the IP address of your laptop, mobile or streaming service and catch the coverage as if you were back at home.

How to watch Garcia vs Spence Jr for FREE in the UK