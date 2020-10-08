England vs Wales live stream: how to watch free international football from anywhere

While this clash may be billed as a practice run out ahead of key Nations League games for both sides, there's nevertheless plenty of national pride at stake, so expect a full-bloodied encounter at Wembley tonight. Read on for our full guide to getting a England vs Wales live stream absolutely FREE - no matter where in the world you are.

England vs Wales live stream Tonight's international friendly is set to take place behind closed doors at Wembley in London with kick-off set for 8pm BST local time - making it a 3pm ET/12pm PT start in the US. Full streaming and TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

England's preparations for this game have once again been upended by off the field matters, with young stars Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho all dropped after breaching coronavirus regulations. The trio's absence will be a particular sore point for manager Gareth Southgate's having already left Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood out of this squad after the pair broke Covid-19 protocols while on England duty in Iceland last month.

Those absences are compounded by the loss of Raheem Sterling, who has withdrawn from the squad with a minor hamstring injury. With holes in the starting line up, it presents a golden opportunity for uncapped quartet Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka, Harvey Barnes and Reece James who have each earned their first full England call-ups.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has selections issues of his own with key trio Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale and Joe Allen all unavailable for selection. Bournemouth's David Brooks and Bristol City's Joe Morrell have however overcome injuries to be included, while uncapped pair Brennan Johnson and Rhys Norrington-Davies look set to get game time.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch an England vs Wales live stream online and watch wherever you are right now.

How to watch a FREE England vs Wales live stream in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that this home nations clash at Wembley will be shown exclusively live on ITV. The match will also be streamed on ITV Hub at the same time and will be available to watch on catch-up thereafter. And as its ITV, you'll be able to watch for free - provided you've got a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, it has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Anyone from the UK who finds themselves abroad during ITV's re-airing of these classic football matches can use a VPN to tune into the coverage they normally would at home. We explain below how that works...

How to watch England vs Wales from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the US, Australia, Canada or Australia, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for tonight's match are worried that you'll miss the England vs Wales game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPN , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world and avoid any annoying geo-restrictions. Here's how to get started.

England vs Wales live stream in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN+ has your back covered for watching England vs Wales live. The sports streaming service costs $5.99 per month - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Coverage begins just before kick off on the service at 2.50pm ET/ 11.50am PT.

How to watch England vs Wales in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to European internationals, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of England vs Wales if you're down under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 6am AEDT on Friday morning.

How to live stream England vs Wales in Canada

TSN brings Canadians select international soccer coverage and has exclusive live rights to this evening's game at Wembley on TSN2, as well as the the TSN website and TSN App. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Kick-off for Canadians is at 3pm ET/ 12am PT.

Live coverage of this international friendly in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport. England vs Wales is being aired on Sky Sport 7, with kick-off at 8am on Friday morning. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.