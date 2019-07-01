England vs USA live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 semi-final from anywhere

The record-breaking USA are eyeing another piece of history by becoming the first side to reach the Women’s World Cup final for a third consecutive occasion. England have continued to improve as the tournament has progressed, and their clinical 3-0 dismantling of Norway will have given the Lionesses belief that they're capable of pulling off a win against the overwhelming tournament favourites. This is shaping up to be absolutely unmissable, and we'll tell you the best ways to get an England vs USA live stream from anywhere on Earth - it's absolutely free in some regions, including the UK.

For the majority of the 2019 Women's World Cup they've looked unstoppable, but the USWNT have had questions asked of them in both of their knockout games so far against Spain and France.

Live stream England vs USA - where and when Today's match takes place at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, which will be hosting both semi-finals along with the final itself. Kick-off is at 9pm CET, meaning a 8pm BST for viewers in the UK. That's a 12pm PT, 3pm ET start for fans looking to cheer on the USWNT in the States.

Phil Nevile warned his players on Sunday that a semi-final defeat against the seemingly unstoppable USWNT would amount to 'failure'. Harsh as that may sound, on the basis of the momentum the the Lionesses have built-up and the fact that a very beatable team will wait them in the final, the England boss knows that history is there for the writing.

All the pressure will nevertheless be on the USA, where Jill Ellis's team will be expecting to see off another European opponent in professional fashion.

Neither side has any major injury doubts ahead of the game, but expect Beth Mead to start for England following her impressive showing as a sub for Toni Duggan against Norway. While Captain fantastic Megan Rapinoe has led by example against Spain and France by converting a pair of penalties in both matches, the USA's first-choice striker Alex Morgan has failed to find the back of the net in the last four games. While veteran forward Carli Lloyd will be itching to replace her, expect Morgan to nether less start again this evening.

Don't miss any of today's action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of England vs USA wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to stream the Lionesses live in the UK

The good news for those in the UK is that today's game will be shown free-to-air. The BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for this match as well as all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup, so you'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be going out live on BBC One, with coverage set to start at 7.30pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's broadcast of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

Live stream the USWNT in the US

Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 12pm PT and 3pm ET.

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch England vs USA live stream in Australia

(Image credit: SBS) The good news for footy fans Down Under is that all matches from this point on in the tournament are available for free via SBS and the World Game online service. Prepare yourself for an early start as kick off is at 5am AEST on Wednesday morning. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch a England vs USA live stream in New Zealand