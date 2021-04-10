Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde price, release date, and everything you should know

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde is an air purifier and fan heater in one and can detect and remove formaldehyde - the most common VOC (volatile organic compounds), which contributes to indoor air pollution. On top of that, the Dyson Air Purifier is 20% quieter in use and is now available to buy in some territories.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde, which is also known as the Dyson HP09 not only traps allergens and destroys formaldehyde, but it can also keep track of the allergens it's filtered out of the air, displaying this information on the LCD screen so you have visual evidence the air you’re breathing has been cleaned by Dyson’s tech.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde will set you back $749.99 / £599 / AU$999, which is the $200 / £50 / AU$200 more than the previous version, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, is currently priced at.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde is available in the UK now and will go on sale in Australia on May 2, and in the US on May 6.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde Design

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde looks almost identical to the current Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, apart from a white and gold finish, rather than the white and silver finish of its predecessor. It oscillates through 350 degrees, projecting purified air into the room, which has either been heated or cooled to maintain your preferred temperature.

It’s got the same LCD display in the middle of the air purifier as the previous version, although it can show more information about the allergens and gasses the air purifier has caught, along with the temperature and humidity (more about that below).

(Image credit: Dyson)

However, under the hood, it’s clear there have been some improvements to the Dyson air purifier. As well as being able to remove 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns from the air, the Dyson HP09 also has a sensor that can detect and destroy formaldehyde - a colorless gas released by some house cleaning products, paints, wallpapers, and even some furniture and wood products, and can cause irritation to the nose, eyes and throat when it builds up over time. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic, which was released in the US in 2019, is also able to destroy formaldehyde but the air purifier isn't fully sealed in the same way as the HP09.

The air purifier is also 20% quieter than previous iterations. Quieter air purifiers mean less disturbance, and can help with sleep if you’re using it in your bedroom, which is always welcome.

Dyson looks set release a fan only version of this air purifier, rather than one that can heat and cool. The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde is listed on the Dyson website under the replacement parts section, but the image is listed as coming soon. However there are no replacement parts available for this model and Dyson has yet to confirm when it will go on sale.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde Features

The main upgrade on Dyson’s newest air purifier is its ability to sense and destroy formaldehyde, the most common VOC that contributes to indoor air pollution. While you may not notice any effects right now from indoor air pollution, according to the WHO , 3.8 million people every year die because of it.

The air purifier has an electro-chemical cell to detect formaldehyde rather than a gel-based sensor found in some competitor air purifiers. Dyson says its sensor won't dry out, which it claims can happen to gels, making them effective at detecting the gas.

Dyson’s sensor also uses an algorithm to ensure it ignores other similar gases emitted into the air from products or processes, but don’t contribute to indoor air pollution.

Alongside the HEPA+Carbon filter, which traps allergens and dust, the air purifier also has a catalytic filter that breaks down the formaldehyde into tiny amounts of water and CO2.

Dyson claims the catalytic filter regenerates over time, but the HEPA+Carbon filter will need to be replaced. The Dyson Link app, which is available for iPhones, iPads and Android smartphones and tablets, will alert you when the filter has become less effective and needs changing.

Dyson has also redesigned the Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde so the filters are sealed within the machine and there’s no way for air to bypass the filters.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde can be used on Auto Mode that projects heated air into the room to warm it to a desired temperature.

Once this has been achieved, the heating automatically stops. It will start again if the temperature dips below your preferred level.

Alternatively, you can turn the purifier on or off from the app, or using your voice and it offers support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.