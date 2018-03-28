Dolby Vision is now supported on select Philips UHD Blu-ray players

Philips has announced that it will soon roll out a firmware update that will bring support for the HDR format, Dolby Vision, to two of its UHD Blu-ray players.

Though the 4K HDR market is growing, Blu-ray players have been somewhat slower than TVs when it comes to adopting the latest technologies.

While the majority will support the standard format of HDR10, the number of players with the more impressive Dolby Vision support is notably smaller since they really only started to become available in 2017.

Even in TechRadar's picks of the best UHD Blu-ray players, only a very small number support Dolby Vision.

Supporting Dolby's vision

The two Philips models that will receive the firmware update are BDP7502 and BDP7302, the former of which was first announced last year with Dolby Vision support highlighted as one of its features.

Until now, both models have supported HDR10 but Dolby Vision technology is a definite step up for those interested in the highest quality viewing technology.

Complementing the Dolby Vision update, both players have a built-in Netflix app so that HDR content can be accessed in more ways than just a UHD Blu-ray disc, as well as 4K upscaling for a sharper image on standard Blu-rays.

It's Dolby's decision in 2017 to make its HDR technology available in software form that's made updates like this possible, making it far easier for manufacturers to keep their players and TVs on a more even footing.

The update for both players is available to download now.