DJI sale slashes prices of its drones, but should you wait?

A major DJI sale has slashed the price on some of its biggest drones for two weeks, but only one of the deals offers the lowest-ever price for one of its flying cameras.

The DJI 'Spring Sale' (opens in new tab), which is its global name despite it being fall in the southern hemisphere, is running from April 6 to April 20 and includes price cuts on the DJI Mavic 3, DJI FPV and the older DJI Mavic Air 2, along with its little cube-shaped DJI Action 2 camera.

The best deal is on its DJI FPV (First-Person View) drone in the US and UK, which is down to its lowest price of $999 / £899, a saving of 23% / 28% on its usual price. That beats the price we saw the drone fall to during Black Friday last year, and makes it a good buy for those who fancy dabbling in the dynamic, cinewhoop-style videos that FPV drones are capable of.

But while there are some decent savings on the other drones in DJI's sale, they don't all beat some of the prices we've seen recently at retailers. The DJI Mavic 3, for example, has been available for the DJI's sale price at Amazon (in the US) since April 1, and was actually even cheaper in the UK at £1,699.

DJI Spring Sale Product (usual price) US sale price (saving) UK sale price (saving) Australia sale price (saving) DJI Mavic 3 (£1,879) $2,049 (7% off) £1,729 (8% off) AU$2,899 (6% off) DJI FPV (£1,249) $999 (23% off) £899 (28% off) AU$2,099 (0%) DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo (£949) $789 (20% off) £759 (20% off) AU$1,499 (21% off) DJI Action 2 (£455) $439 (15% off) £365 (20% off) AU$679 (15% off)

Given recent rumors about the DJI Mini 3, it's also a slight surprise to see that the DJI Mini 2 hasn't been given a discount. Instead, it's available in DJI's sales for its usual price, along with a free 'DJI exclusive badge set', which isn't a huge freebie.

Other products that have been given limited edition free gifts, rather than discounts, include the DJI Pocket 2 vlogging camera and DJI OM 5 smartphone gimbal. Buy these during the sale and you'll get a free 'DJI crossbody bag' for carrying accessories. While that could be handy, it is also only worth around $3 / £3.

Which is the best deal in DJI's drone sales?

If you're in the US or UK, the 23% / 28% price cut on the DJI FPV is the best deal of its 'Spring Sale'. It's a fine way to get into first-person view drones without some of the DIY tinkering that's traditionally involved, and it also shoots 4K/60p video.

That said, the DJI FPV is a more niche offering than its other models. If you need a more affordable flying camera right now, then the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo offers good value at its current $789 / £759 / AU$1,499 price tag, although it's currently only in stock in the US.

Despite being almost two years old, the Mavic Air 2 is still riding high in our guide to the best drones and shoots 4K/60p video (albeit from a smaller sensor than our top choice, the DJI Air 2S).

There are rumors that the DJI Mini 2 (above) could soon get a DJI Mini 3 successor. (Image credit: DJI)

If you aren't in a rush and don't need an FPV drone, though, we'd be inclined to wait and see what happens with the rumored DJI Mini 3. That drone has been tipped to arrive within the next few weeks and could, based on the leaks so far, effectively be a much smaller version of the Mavic Air 2. There's also a chance that DJI's other drones could get discounts in the Amazon Prime Day deals, which are expected to start in July.

That said, all of the models in DJI's sale are strong options and are currently in our best drones guide, so we've rounded up our pick of the best drone deals below – and included links to cheaper offers from retailers, if they're available.

US DJI deals

(opens in new tab) DJI Mavic 3: $2,199 $2,049 at DJI (opens in new tab)

Save $150 – This deals equals the lowest-ever price for the world's most powerful folding drone. The Mavic 3 has a large Four Thirds sensor, which shoots excellent 5K/50p video, and also packs a useful 162mm telephoto lens. With a boosted battery life, adjustable aperture and improved collision avoidance, it's an impressive all-rounder.

(opens in new tab) DJI FPV Combo: $1,299 $999 at DJI (opens in new tab)

Save $300 – The lowest price we've seen for this DJI FPV bundle, which includes the drone, FPV Goggles, an FPV remote controller and various other accessories, including props and cables. It's a fine way to get the unique, high-speed footage, and flying experiences, that's possible with FPV drones.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo: $988 $789 at DJI (opens in new tab)

Save $199 – Need an aerial companion for trips to the great outdoors? This Mavic Air 2 bundle offers great value, as it includes three batteries, an ND filter set for controlling shutter speeds in bright conditions, low-noise propellers, a battery charging hug and a handy shoulder bag. It's a brilliant all-in-one option for travelers.

UK DJI deals

(opens in new tab) DJI Mavic 3: £1,879 £1,729 at DJI (opens in new tab)

Save £150 – While we recently saw the Mavic 3 on sale at Amazon for £1,699, this is still an excellent deal that only runs until April 20. If you're looking for the world's most powerful compact drone, this is it – the Mavic 3 combines a huge Four Thirds sensor with an additional 162mm telephoto lens for getting closer to the action.

(opens in new tab) DJI FPV Combo: £1,299 £999 at DJI (opens in new tab)

Save £350 – A record-low price for this DJI FPV bundle, which includes everything you need to get flying with a first-person view experience. It includes the 4K drone itself, FPV Goggles, an FPV remote controller and all the accessories needed to shoot dynamic 4K/60p video.

Australia DJI deals