Dell's XPS 13 laptop sale cuts the price down to just $749.99

An incredible laptop deal from Dell, you can get the XPS 13 on sale for $749.99 right now when you apply the coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout. That's a total saving of $359, and a fantastic price for the powerful 13-inch laptop.

Today's best XPS 13 laptop deal:

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,108.99 $749.99 at Dell

Save $359 - The 2019 baseline spec Dell XPS 13 is going for an incredible price right now, thanks to the additional $50 discount when you apply the coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout. Built to take on any task, the laptop packs a 10th gen Intel i7-10510U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge non-touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor. The 2019 laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



This is one of the best prices we've seen for the XPS 13 and a fantastic deal for a powerful laptop with plenty of storage. This coupon code is a limited-time offer, so we recommend taking advantage of this epic deal now before it's too late.

