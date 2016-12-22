Dell XPS 15 leak reveals a potential portable gaming powerhouse

Dell has spilled the details of the upcoming XPS 15 refresh by accidentally posting the spec on its website, revealing that the laptop will benefit from some serious additional graphics grunt in the form of a GeForce GTX 1050.

The leaked spec was quickly pulled down, but not before it was spotted by the hawk-eyed folks over at Videocardz.com. The refreshed XPS 15 will come with a Kaby Lake processor under the bonnet (with Core i3, i5 and i7 options) paired with a GTX 1050 (with 4GB of video RAM on board) as mentioned.

And another fresh addition will be a fingerprint reader for some extra chops on the security front – although this will be optional.

Apparently on the memory and storage front you’ll be able to specify up to 32GB of system RAM and up to 1TB SSD or hard disk, and otherwise the system remains the same as the previous incarnation with that very tasty 4K (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) InfinityEdge display.

Graphical goodness

When we reviewed the existing XPS 15 back at the start of the year, one of our complaints was that the GTX 960M graphics solution was hardly future-proof, but the upgrade to the GTX 1050 should go a long way to remedying that.

We were also not so impressed with the battery longevity of the machine, so here’s hoping that the move to Kaby Lake helps out on the power efficiency front, as well – or at least it balances out any extra battery drain that the new GPU might exert. Dell can’t really afford to cut its battery margins any thinner with this laptop.

Via: Windows Central