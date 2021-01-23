Dell XPS 13 deals this weekend feature eye-watering price cuts of $600

Over at the official Dell site this weekend is a huge array of excellent Dell XPS 13 deals that could potentially save you up to $700 right now on a range of fantastic ultrabooks.

We've picked out three Dell XPS 13 deals specifically which we think are particularly good buys for those looking to bag one of these awesome laptops. First up is this more entry-level 256GB model for $783.99 (was $1,108.99). Well, we say entry-level model; this machine still packs in a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor - a significantly speedy component that makes this it great value all around.

For a more premium choice, we've picked out this 512GB SSD version for $881.99 (was $1,308.99). Inside this one you're bumping up to a 6-core i7, as well as 16GB of RAM, which means it's a fantastic buy if you're needing a machine that will really keep up when you're putting it through its paces on intensive applications.

Our last pick is this stunning 4K 256GB Touch model for $1,034.99 (was $1,758.99). The main hallmark here is of course the incredible near bezel-less 4K display, which the other entries on our list don't feature. That said, the Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM should keep things running along smoothly as well and that $700 saving is nothing to sniff at.

Whichever Dell XPS 13 deal you go for, you're sure to get a top-dollar machine here. The Dell XPS series has featured on our best laptops buying guide for many years now, and they never fail to impress when it comes to their design, specs, and performance.

Not in the US? See the best Dell XPS 13 deals near you just down below.

Dell XPS 13 deals this weekend

Dell XPS 13 (256 GB): $1,108.99 $715.39 at Dell

Save $396 - The first of our Dell XPS 13 deals is on this stunning 'entry' level model, which, while having the cheapest price on our list still manages to pack in a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor. You'll also secure 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD here, which are great baseline specs to pair up with that processor for both productivity and casual applications.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (512 GB): $1,308.99 $960.39 at Dell

Save $348 - Need a bit more space on that drive? You can save even more money by bumping up to this upgraded spec. This one's got a beefier 6-core Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM, which pretty much makes it a perfect choice if you're really planning on doing intensive applications like music and video production. Note - if this one sells out, there's also a quad-core i7, 8GB RAM version on sale for $881.99.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch (256GB): $1,758.99 $1,126.99 at Dell

Save $632 - You're dropping down your specs here with this Touch-screen Dell XPS 13 instead favoring a stunning 4K bezel-less display. For movies and shows, there's no competition, but thankfully the Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD should also provide plenty of grunt for a wide range of applications too.View Deal

Dell - see the full range of discounted laptops in this weekends sale

How good are these Dell XPS 13 deals?

Considering we normally see only Core i5 equipped machines with 256GB SSDs at the $700 to $800 price point, we'd say these are a fantastic set of Dell XPS 13 machines all around. Recent launches of the 11th generation of Intel Core processors has really brought prices down on these 10th gen variants but that doesn't mean these machines are old news - they're still plenty fast for all kinds of intensive modern applications.

Want to do a little bit more research? We've got a bespoke best Dell XPS 13 deals page that breaks down each model in much more detail. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, we also heartily recommend checking out our cheap laptop deals, where you'll find some great alternatives on a budget.