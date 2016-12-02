Dell just slashed 20% from these beefy refurbished Alienware laptops

If you’re after a bargain on the run up to Christmas, then Dell is offering a very tempting 20% off across all its refurbished PCs which includes some Alienware gaming notebooks (and the Alienware Alpha living room PC, alongside a raft of Inspiron laptops).

This is the company’s ‘Cyber Friday Mega Sale’ and the discount is only applicable for today, and as ever, while stocks last.

All you need to do is pick out the machine you want, chuck it in the shopping basket, and then at checkout use the code: CyberFriday. That’ll get you 20% knocked off the price, although it can’t be used in conjunction with other discounts.

At the time of writing, if you look under Alienware laptops, you'll find a small selection of models including the Alienware 17 R3 and Alienware 13. The latter boasts a Core i5-6200U processor, 8GB of memory, a 256GB PCIe SSD and GeForce GTX 960M graphics – it would normally run you to £970, but with the discount applied, you’ll get the machine for £776.

The Alienware 17 R3 variants are slightly more expensive machines so offer even more in the way of savings, but there’s only one in stock of each of the three configurations currently on sale, so you’ll need to move very quickly if one of these notebooks takes your fancy.

Alpha and Inspiron

You can also grab the Alienware Alpha, which makes a good case for Steam Machines, knocked down from £438 to £350.

Various Inspiron laptops are also available from Dell Outlet, with 11-inch models through to 17-inch, and there’s one XPS notebook: the Dell XPS 12 9250. The top-end offering of the latter comes with a Core m7-6Y75 processor, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB PCIe SSD, and costs £1,014 so will be reduced to £811 after the code discount has been applied.

(You can get it cheaper still if you opt for the cosmetically damaged ‘scratch and dent’ model, although there is only one of these in stock).

Dell’s refurbished laptops come with the same warranty and support as the brand new hardware the company sells.

Via: Windows Central