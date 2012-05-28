WIN! An iPad 3 with Parallels Mobile app and Desktop 7

TechRadar has teamed up with Parallels to offer one lucky winner the chance to win an iPad 3, a copy of Parallels Desktop 7 and Parallels Mobile app.

Parallels Desktop 7 lets you run Windows and Mac applications side by side on a Mac without rebooting. It is faster than ever with 90 new and enhanced features, including Mac OS X Lion integration and a Parallels Mobile app.

New iPad support

Used in conjunction with Parallels Desktop 7 for Mac, the Parallels Mobile app for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch enables users to remotely access and run their Macs and all of the operating systems, applications and files they need right from their iOS mobile device.

And now with support for Retina Display, new iPad users can do all this without sacrificing image quality.

