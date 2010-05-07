iPad UK price and release date announced

Apple has announced iPad UK prices and release date.

iPad will be available in the UK (and Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland) on Friday 28 May.

You'll be able to pre-order all iPad models from Apple's online store from Monday 10 May.

UPDATE: Apple is delaying the shipping of more recent pre-orders of the product until 7 June - 10 days after the official 28 May release date.

iPad UK pricing

Apple's suggested retail prices are as follows:

£429 (inc. VAT) for 16GB Wi-Fi iPad

£499 (inc. VAT) for 32GB Wi-Fi iPad

£599 (inc. VAT) for 64GB Wi-Fi iPad

£529 (inc. VAT) for 16GB Wi-Fi + 3G iPad

£599 (inc. VAT) for 32GB Wi-Fi + 3G iPad

£699 (inc. VAT) for 64GB Wi-Fi + 3G iPad

iPad will be sold through the Apple Store, Apple's retail stores and select Apple Authorised Resellers. The iBooks app for iPad including Apple's iBookstore will be available as a free download from the App Store on 28 May.

Apple plans to release the iPad in Austria, Belgium, Hong Kong, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand and Singapore in July.

Thinking of buying one? Check out our in-depth Apple iPad review.

Buy iPad SIM cards from Vodafone

iPad MicroSIM 5GB plan

30-day contract * 5GB a month * £25 per month

iPad MicroSIM 1GB plan

30-day contract * 1GB a month * £10 per month