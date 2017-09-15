Chrome will block annoying autoplay videos in 2018

The Chrome web browser is tackling one of the most annoying things about browsing the internet these days: auto playing videos that blast out music and sound, even if you have no interest in the video.

Starting from Chrome 64, which is due to be released in January 2018, autoplay media will only be allowed if the media doesn’t play sound, of if the user has shown interest in the video.

According to a post on the Chromium Blog this will “allow autoplay to occur when users want media to play, and respect users' wishes when they don't”.

A less annoying web

This is great news for anyone who has entered a website and been shocked as a video starts automatically playing, regardless of whether you wanted it to or not. By only playing silent videos, users won’t be caught off guard.

If you have clicked on the site, added the site to your smartphone or tablet’s home screen, or have played media frequently on the website before, then Chrome will autoplay the video as usual, as it will assume you have an interest in the video.

We’ve rounded up the best Chromebooks you can buy today

Not only will blocking autoplaying videos make for a more enjoyable user experience, it will also help improve the battery life of mobile devices and cut down on data usage. Another nice side effect could be content creators working harder to make videos that you actually want to watch.

Another new option in Chrome 63 will be the ability to completely mute audio for individual websites, so you can browse without having your speakers hijacked by repeat offenders.

Via The Verge