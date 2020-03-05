Cheap 4K TV deal: Amazon has this 50-inch Fire TV on sale for just $299.99

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV deal, then you're in luck. Amazon has the top-rated Toshiba 50-inch smart TV on sale for just $299.99. That's an $80 discount and a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV.



The Toshiba smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in, which allows you to stream content from your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. The Ultra HD TV also features a voice remote with Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control smart home devices. You'll also experience a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Dolby Vision HDR.



This is the best price we've found for the Toshiba 50LF711U20 and a fantastic deal for a mid-size 4K TV with smart capabilities. We don't know how long Amazon will have the 50-inch TV at this price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV: $380 $299.99 at Amazon

You can get the Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $299.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

