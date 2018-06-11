Cheap phones for Father's Day: Moto G5S and Moto Z2 Force up to $220 off

Father's Day is coming, and there's not much time left to find a good gift. Luckily, Motorola is offering incredible deals on a bunch of its smartphones, with up to $220 off and a number of freebies as well. The deals are on phones from the high-end Moto Z2 Force down to the budget Moto E4 Plus.

If you want to get your dad a great Father's Day gift, these phones and Moto Mods make for a solid option. The Moto Z2 Force at $220 off is an exceptional deal, and the $150 discount on the Moto Z2 Play makes the mid-range phone even more affordable. Plus, both of these phones have access to Moto Mods, like the Insta-share projector, which can add new features to the phone in a snap. Many of those Moto Mods are on sale for 25% off this month.

On the budget end, the phenomenal Moto G5S Plus is $100 for the 64GB model or $50 off for the 32GB model. And, the Moto E4 Plus is up to $40 off.

The first-generation Moto Z and Moto Z Play are also on sale with the Moto Insta-Share Projector thrown in free.

Most of these deals are available until June 30. If you like the look of these phones but want a little more, make sure to also check out the Moto Z3 Play and Moto G6.

Moto Z2 Force for $220 off

See Motoroa's powerful Moto Z2 Force for $500, available for most all major carriers.View Deal

Moto Z2 Play for $349

The Moto Z2 Play is available unlocked for $150 off, making it a steal for anyone looking for carrier freedom and the customization of Moto Mods.View Deal

Moto G5S Plus for $229 (32GB) or $249 (64GB)

The Moto G5S Plus is already an amazing budget option, and this deal makes it an even better pick. It's especially nice to see the higher-capacity model so heavily discounted.View Deal