Cheap MacBook deal at Best Buy: the 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $350 price cut

Looking for a cheap MacBook deal? Best Buy's Apple Event Sale is happening right now and includes price cuts on the 2019 MacBook Air.



For a limited time, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $899. That's a $200 discount and the best price we've found for the 13-inch laptop. If you're looking for more storage, Best Buy also has the 256GB MacBook Air on sale for $949.99.



The 2019 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor. The compact laptop weighs just 2.75 pounds, includes Touch-ID, and provides an impressive all-day battery life of 10 hours.



This is not only a fantastic deal but an excellent price for a newer model MacBook Air. This offer from Best Buy also includes one year of Apple TV+ with your MacBook purchase.

MacBook Air deals:

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop: $1,099 $899 at Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy has a $200 price cut on the 2019 MacBook Air.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop: $1,299.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

If you're interested in more storage, Best Buy has the 256GB MacBook Air on sale for $949.99.

