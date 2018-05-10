The best cheap Dyson deals and offers in May 2018

Looking for a high quality vacuum cleaner? Then you're in the right place to grab a cheap Dyson deal. We've rounded up the latest deals on the best Dyson cordless and traditional vacuum cleaners.

Dyson has built itself up to be a leader in the vacuum cleaner market. Its innovative designs have set benchmark after benchmark and its popularity as a manufacture has extended way beyond vacuum cleaners - check out our latest Dyson Supersonic hair dryer deals too.

With innovative design and top quality comes premium pricing, but that's where we come in. On this page we're listing all of the cheapest deals and offers on Dyson 'hoovers' including uprights, cylinders and cordless models.

We'll update the page regularly to include official Dyson sales, discount codes, retailer offers and hoover sale highlights. As ever with Dyson, great suction and power comes with a great cost. We've rounded up the latest prices on a great selection of models though so you don't pay more than you should. So, here they are, the best Dyson deals and offers.

The best Dyson V10 deals

The range of Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless vacuum cleaners are the newest members of the Dyson family. It's looking like cordless cleaners are growing in demand and popularity, with even James Dyson himself declaring "This is why I've stopped developing corded vacuums" on the V10's product page. So don't expect Dyson to be making any traditional uprights again anytime soon. Let's take a look at the new Dyson Cyclone V10 models and the latest prices below then.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

Weight: 2.68kg | Charge time: 3.5hrs | Run time: : 60 mins | Bin Volume: 0.76L | Handheld mode: Yes

Incredible suction

Great on carpets and hard floors

Expensive

This is the top-end V10 and possibly the best cordless Dyson yet. The Absolute is available in the US, UK, Europe and Australia and marks a step up from the V8 before it. With improved suction, better battery and a larger dirt bin, this is a genuine alternative to a corded vacuum cleaner. In the box you'll find a direct drive cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, docking station and a charger. The Absolute also comes with a selection of quick-release items like the combination tool, mini motorhead tool, mini soft dusting brush and the crevice tool.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean

Weight: 2.68kg | Charge time: 3.5hrs | Run time: : 60 mins | Bin Volume: 0.76L | Handheld mode: Yes

Extra cleaning tools

Same excellent performance as the Absolute

Too expensive for the extras?

Only available in the UK. For the extra cost it could be said you don't really get enough to justify the extra £50 here, but it depends on your needs. Extra attachments aside, the V10 Total Clean is the same excellent cordless vacuum cleaner as the Absolute. You'll still find a direct drive cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, docking station and a charger in the box. The quick-release attachments are different though. Here you're getting a mattress tool, an up-top adaptor (for on top of cupboards etc), an extension hose, combination tool, mini motorhead tool, mini soft dusting brush and the crevice tool.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal

Best for pets?

Weight: 2.68kg | Charge time: 3.5hrs | Run time: : 60 mins | Bin Volume: 0.76L | Handheld mode: Yes

Great at picking up pet hair

Cheaper than the other V10 models

Handheld mode's handy for quick cleans

It's all in the name here, the Dyson V10 Animal is specially designed to suck up all those annoying pet hairs from your carpets and furniture. Where other vacuums often seem to just push the hair in deeper, the V10 Animal really dip in to get them out. Tools included with the V10 Animal include a combination tool, crevice tool, mini motorized tool and a soft dusting brush.

Dyson V8 Absolute offers and deals

Before the V10 this was the ultimate version of Dyson's newest cordless rechargeable vacuum cleaner. And now they're even cheaper! The super lightweight design means you can easily reach high areas and the detachable section transforms it into a handheld, for super simple stair cleaning. The Absolute model comes with a soft roller head in addition to the regular one. The soft version is particularly adept at picking up on hard surfaces.

Dyson V8 Animal offers and deals

The V8 is Dyson's flagship cordless rechargeable vacuum cleaner. The super lightweight design means you can easily reach high areas and the detachable section transforms it into a handheld, for super simple stair cleaning.

Dyson Small Ball offers and deals

Looking for something lightweight but not bothered about going cordless yet? The Dyson Small Ball is the lightest of the regular upright vacuum cleaners in Dyson's range at 5.5Kg and has a collapsible handle allowing you to store it in smaller spaces than most uprights. The Small Ball is also available in an 'Animal' variant that comes with a turbine tool for getting stubborn pet hair off the furniture.

Dyson DC40 offers and deals

If you need something with a little extra storage and suction power, we'd recommend taking a look at the Dyson DC40 range with a larger storage bin to hold more household dirt, cereal, lego et al. The DC40 is also available in a 'Animal' variant that comes with a turbine tool for getting pet hair off the furniture.

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball DC75 offers and deals

So you're after the beast huh? The 120AW suction power rating should pick up anything you and the kids can throw on the carpet. Hell, those carpet tacks better look out! With a 2.18 litre storage bin you'll be hoovering for ages before needing to empty it out and the 15m reach should let you get around most of the house without having to swap plugs.

