Cheap Apple Watch deal: the Apple Watch SE is on sale for just $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap Apple Watch deal, then you've come to the right place. We've spotted the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $249 (was $279) at Amazon. That's a $30 discount on the budget smartwatch and the lowest price we've seen this year.

Save $30 - Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $249 - only $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal we've found this year. Today's offer applies to the White sport band and - in our eyes - is the better choice than the Apple Watch 6 as it comes with Fitness Plus and sheds the unnecessary ECG and blood oxygen tracking.

Released in September of last year, the Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 6 but at a lower price point. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app, the smartwatch does track activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal you can find right now and a fantastic price for a feature-packed smartwatch. Today's offer applies to the 40mm White sport band, and we don't know how long Amazon will have the smartwatch at this special price.

