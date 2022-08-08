Charlton vs QPR live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup first-round online

Audio player loading…

League One outfit Charlton Athletic will be hoping to pull off a shock against their London rivals, as tey face Championship side Queens Park Rangers at the Valley in this first round EFL Cup clash on Tuesday night. The Addicks come into this clash off the back of a 1-0 victory at the weekend secured thanks to a single Corey Blackett-Taylor goal. Make sure you know how to watch a Charlton vs QPR live stream wherever you are.

QPR enter this Carabao Cup clash in high spirits after notching up their first points of the season in the league, following a stirring 3-2 win over Middlesbrough at the weekend. Rangers held off a strong Boro fightback after goals from Chris Willock, Matt Crooks and Marcus Forss had given them what appeared to be an unassailable lead.

Charlton are set to be without Mandela Egbo, Chuks Aneke and Conor McGrandles for this game, while highly-rated youngster Sinclair Armstrong is in line for his full QPR debut after coming on as a substitute against Blackburn Rovers on the opening day of the season.

The last meeting between these two sides came two years ago in the Championship, with Darren Pratley's 12th minute header enough to give Charlton a 1-0 home win. Can the Addicks replicate that result on Tuesday and book their place in the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup? Here's how to watch a Charlton vs QPR live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Charlton vs QPR live stream

(opens in new tab) ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Carabao Cup soccer in the US, with the streaming service showing every single game from the competition. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Kick-off for this first round clash is at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday.

How to watch Charlton vs QPR from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Charlton vs QPR in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being used outside a specific area.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to stream Charlton vs QPR from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch a Charlton vs QPR live stream in the UK?

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights (opens in new tab) to show Carabao Cup in the UK.

Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.

For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels.

Unfortunately, though, this first round clash has not been selected for broadcast on Tuesday evening, with the network opting to show Bradford vs Hull City instead.

If you're desperate to watch the action from the Valley, the only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service (opens in new tab) providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch a Charlton vs QPR live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN (opens in new tab) is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup, plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. That means you can tune in to just about any match-up you'd care to mention all for just $20 per month (opens in new tab) and that sounds like a terrific deal to us. You can also subscribe annually for $150 and save $90. The super slick service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away by heading to the DAZN website now (opens in new tab). This London derby gets underway at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday.

How to watch Charlton vs QPR in Australia

(opens in new tab) You'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports (opens in new tab) to watch Carabao Cup football on TV in Australia. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium (opens in new tab) represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution. Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 4.45am AEST on Wednesday morning.

