British streaming service Acorn TV launches in Australia

Got space in your viewing schedule for yet another streaming service? Well, you're in luck, because the AMC-owned streaming service Acorn TV, which specialises in British and English-language drama, has just launched in Australia and New Zealand.

Its arrival is part of a massive rollout across the world that sees the service add 30 new territories to its global reach, including India, South Africa, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and more.

Acorn TV marks the third subscription-based streaming service to launch in Australia in less than a month, following Kayo Sports and 10 All Access.

How British is it?

While the service is focused primarily on British shows, like Doc Martin and Foyle's War, it will also feature Australian shows amongst its streaming lineup, such as Jack Irish and A Place To Call Home.

According to the service's website, Acorn TV contains "thousands of hours of programming, including dozens of exclusive shows and the latest seasons of your favorite series," and you can stream it all on "Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, iPad, web and more".

You can head over to Acorn TV's sign-up page to start a free 1-week trial, after which a subscription will cost you either $4.99 per month or $49.99 for an annual plan.