New streaming service Kayo aims to bring Aussies all of the sports

Love unwinding with some sports-watching after a hard day's work? Well, you're in luck, because a new streaming service named Kayo has launched in Australia which aims to provide subscribers with all the sporting action they can handle.

Powered by Fox Sports, ESPN and beIN Sports, Kayo offers over 50 different sports, streaming both live and on demand, with up to 30,000 hours of sports content expected on the service per year.

Described as a multi-sport service, Kayo will allow viewers to watch up to four different games simultaneously in SplitView mode, meaning you'll never miss a classic sporting moment as it happens.

Kayo in SplitView mode

Along with all the best Australian sports, like cricket, Aussie Rules, Rugby League, Rugby Union and motorsports, Kayo also brings international events into Aussie households, including basketball, gridiron, football, golf and tennis, with some exclusive Kayo content thrown in for good measure.

Fans can also tailor their sports watching experience by selecting codes and teams they want to follow, with the Kayo app sending notifications to let them know when a game is going to start.

Other features include a No Spoilers function, which removes scores and lets viewers jump into matches that have already aired and watch them as if they were live, as well as a Key Moments feature which offers just the highlights to let viewers get up to speed quicker.

Watch Kayo from your tablet

Users can sign up now for a free 14-day trial on the Kayo Sports website, after which the price is either $25 per month for simultaneous streams across two devices, or $35 per month for three concurrent streams, with no lock-in contracts.

Comparatively, Foxtel Now's Sports package will set you back $29 per month (along with a mandatory $25 Pop and Lifestyle package) and does not include the additional features that Kayo offers.

The service has also partnered with Telstra, meaning the telco's customers can simply add Kayo to their home or broadband package. A dedicated Kayo app will also be arriving on Telstra TV devices from tomorrow.

Kayo can be streamed on iOS and Android devices, laptops and PCs, and can also be viewed on televisions via Telstra TV, Apple TV and Chromecast Ultra.