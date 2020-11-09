Black Friday preview: the Apple Watch SE hits lowest sale price ever at Amazon

While Black Friday deals don't officially drop till November 27, Amazon is giving us a sneak peek of the sale event with a rare discount on the all-new budget Apple Watch. For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch SE on sale for $229.99 when you apply the $39 coupon at checkout. That's the lowest price we've found for the smartwatch and a fantastic early Black Friday deal to snag.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE may be a brand new product, but this is a remarkably low price for Apple's first cheap smartwatch. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of Black, White, or Pink.

The Apple Watch SE was released in September alongside the Apple Watch 6 with many of the same features but at a lower price point. While the SE lacks the always-on display and added health features of the Series 6, the smartwatch does track activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



The Apple Watch SE is already at an enticing price, but with the additional $39 coupon, it's hard not to pass up this early Amazon Black Friday deal. This is a limited-time promotion, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

