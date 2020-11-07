Black Friday Apple sale: the 2019 AirPods hit lowest price ever in epic early deal

One of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen, Amazon has the 2019 AirPods on sale for a record-low price of just $99. That's a $60 discount and an incredible Black Friday deal to snag before the official sale even begins.

The Apple AirPods received an upgraded H1 Chip that results in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions without needing to use your hands, simply calling Siri up whenever needed. You can adjust the volume, skip songs and make calls completely hands-free - although whether you'd want to when other people can hear you is another matter.

The earbuds also come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. The 'original' AirPods lack high-end features like sweat resistance and noise cancelling that come with the AirPods Pro, but for the low prices we're seeing right now, those are trade-offs we think you can live with.



As we mentioned above this is the best deal we've found for the Apple AirPods and a fantastic price for top-of-the-line wireless earbuds. We expect this early Amazon Black Friday deal to sell out quickly, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Black Friday AirPods deal

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $144 $99 at Amazon

The latest model Apple AirPods drop down to their lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

More Black Friday Apple deals on other AirPods models

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $219.99 at Amazon

You can snag the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for a low price of $219.99 at Amazon (up from yesterday's earlier price of $199.99, sadly). The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $160. That's a $39 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

View Deal

Not in the US? See the best Apple AirPods deals in your region.

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod Pro prices and deals.



See more upcoming deals with our guide to the best Apple AirPods Black Friday deals and shop bargains now at the Walmart Black Friday sale.