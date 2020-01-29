Best Buy flash sale: the 2019 AirPods hit lowest price ever - today only!

Best Buy's flash sale starts right now, and that means you have 24-hours to score incredible bargains on best-selling tech. Our favorite deal is the 2019 Apple AirPods that are on sale for $128.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the earbuds. Best Buy also has the AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169.



The 2019 AirPods feature Apple's new H1 chip, which provides improved connectivity and seamless pairing. Just pull the earbuds out of the case, and they're ready to use with any Apple device. The H1 chip also offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the AirPods and a fantastic deal for a quality pair of wireless earbuds. The Apple AirPod Pros currently retail for $249, which makes the $129 price tag on the AirPods with charging case quite appealing.

