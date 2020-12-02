Best Buy flash sale: epic deals on TVs, Apple Watch, Fitbit, AirPods, and more

If you missed out on all the bargains over the holiday shopping weekend, then you're in luck. Best Buy is having a Cyber Week Flash sale, which includes today-only deals on TVs, the Apple Watch, headphones, laptops, AirPods, and so much more. We've sorted through today's sale to bring you the top Best Buy deals below.

Some highlighted bargains include the all-new Apple Watch 6 with Cellular on sale for $449, this massive 75-inch 4K TV marked down to $699.99, and a rare $30 discount on the best-selling Fitbit Versa 3.



Best Buy's Cyber sale also includes headphone deals like the highly sought after AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99, and the Powerbeats Pro marked down to a record-low price of $149.99.



Shop more of our top Best Buy sale picks below, and keep in mind, these deals are valid for today only, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The top Best Buy deals

Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $199.95 at Best Buy

Save $30 - The first watch in the Versa line to offer built-in GPS, the Fitbit Versa 3 is stylish and versatile, offering most of the same features as the flagship Fitbit Sense (above) minus the stress-tracking sensor. It's a brilliant smartwatch for anyone fitness-minded, and looks great too.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular): $499 $449 at Best Buy

Want $50 off the latest Apple smartwatch? Get the Series 6 smartwatch with a Pink sport band on sale for $449 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've seen so far for the latest Apple Watch, and it'll get you a device with an S6 processor, always-on display, and more.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $219.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro, the earbuds have been hard to find in stock, and this $30 discount doesn't hurt. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, you can snag the Powerbeats Pro on sale for just $159.99 at Best Buy. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Garmin Venu 43mm smartwatch: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You're saving $100 on the Garmin Venu smartwatch at Best Buy right now, bringing the durable wrist piece with all the activity tracking you could ask for and smartphone integration down to a nice $249.99 sales price. There's an AMOLED display on board with a series of sophisticated activity and sleep sensors as well.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop: $799 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - The HP Pavilion x360 gets a $150 price cut at the Best Buy Cyber Week sale. The versatile laptop features a 360-degree hinge and an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Westinghouse 43-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $299.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $110 - Get this Westinghouse 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $189.99. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience, so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 – This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio - not bad for the price.

