Bengals vs Colts live stream: how to watch NFL week 6 online from anywhere

The Bengals and Colts meet at Lucas Oil Stadium today, with both sides looking to bounce back from a pair of chastening defeats in Week 5. Cincinnati went down 27-3 against the Ravens, in a game that could well have gone 27-0, and Indianapolis lost their status as the NFL’s meanest defense. You can follow our guide as we explain where to find a Bengals vs Colts live stream and watch all the NFL action online wherever you are.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Indianapolis Colts live stream The Bengals vs Colts game kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT (6pm BST) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

Consistency has been a problem for both franchises, which makes it tough to gauge just how good or how average they are. The Colts are 3-2 and have the third meanest defense in the league, but two of those wins came against the Jets and the Vikings, and they’ve also lost to the Jags.

Philips Rivers didn’t have his best game in the defeat to the Browns last week, throwing for 243 yards and two interceptions, including a costly pick-six, but there’s no question that he remains Frank Reich’s first choice. Key men Darius Leonard and Anthony Castonzo had to sit Week 5 out due to groin and rib injuries respectively, but could return for this one.

The Ravens-Bengals scoreline wasn’t pretty reading for anyone associated with Cincinnati, but Baltimore can do that to almost anyone. Zac Taylor would have been encouraged by the second-half performance, in which they held the Ravens to 10 points.

That doesn’t change the fact they have one of the ugliest records in the league, at 1-3-1. Joe Burrow got sacked seven times last weekend, which was by no means a freak occurrence, and unless he starts getting better protection real soon the Bengals are going to keep losing matches, and potentially their starting QB too.

Read on as we explain how to watch the Bengals vs Colts online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Bengals vs Colts from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Today's top VPNs for streaming NFL:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.



IPVanish - save big with 73% off right now

The US-based IPVanish is another trusted VPN that boasts excellent connection speeds, large server network and great apps. And one single subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can sort the cyber security of your whole family.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Bengals vs Colts live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Bears vs Panthers game is being shown on Fox Sports, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/11am PT. If you've already got Fox as part of cable you can tune in online via the Fox website. How to watch Bears vs Panthers FREE without cable If you don't have cable but still want to catch this and all the NFL games shown on Fox Sports, then Sling TV Blue Package is a top choice. For only $30 per month ($20 for the first) you get Fox Sports, Fox News, TNT, NBC, Comedy Central and a host of other top channels to watch. Not only that, but you can try out Sling TV absolutely FREE thanks to its 3-day trial. That means you can see all of this weekend's Fox-based football, and see whether you like what Sling has to offer. Another option for cord cutters is FuboTV, which carries the likes of Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network and has a free rial, but takes the monthly costs all the way up to $64.99. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the Bengals vs Colts.

Bengals vs Colts live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Bengals vs Colts clash kicks-off at 1pm ET/11am PT in Canada, and CTV is providing the TV coverage. When it comes to streaming, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Bengals vs Colts game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



You can tune in to the Indianapolis Colts vs Cincinnati Bengals game via the NFL Game Pass Pro, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! The game kicks off at 6pm BST. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you'd sooner just have access for a day or one month.

How to watch Colts vs Bengals: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. The Colts vs Bengals game is being shown in Oz via the NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around. Kick-off is set for 4am AEDT on Monday morning. Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. If you're not interested in a subscription just for watching NFL, an average of five games per game week are shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. The Kayo streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).