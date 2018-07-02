Belgium vs Japan live stream: how to watch today's World Cup last 16 match online

Live stream Belgium vs Japan - where and when Belgium vs Japan takes place at the 45,000 capacity Rostov Arena on Monday, July 2. It's the later 9pm kick-off in Russia, which means 7pm BST, 2pm ET, 11am PT, 4am Tuesday AEST, 3am Tuesday in Japan and 8pm in Belgium.

In the penultimate day of the round of 16 World Cup 2018 fixtures, Belgium take on Japan at the Rostov Arena and you're in the right place to find out how you can catch the game with a free live stream from Russia 2018 wherever you are in the world.

Having topped their group with maximum points, Belgium will be hot favourites here. Golden boot contender Romelu Lukaku was rested along with a host of star teammates for the Red Devils' last group game against England, so expect a fit and firing Belgian side for this one.

Japan may have only scraped through via the fair play rule, but they also rested key players in their final group game, including Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa. Could these fresh legs and the underdog status help the Japanese spring a surprise?

You'll be able to find out by following the live stream information below and watching Belgium vs Japan for free wherever you are in the world. For TV and live stream information for games across the tournament, you can also check out our World Cup watching guide.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Belgium vs Japan live in the UK

The BBC has full coverage of this one so enjoy Gary Lineker and co taking you through the action, which kicks off at 7pm BST. If you prefer to watch the match on a mobile device or on your computer, you can do so with BBC iPlayer which is even streaming matches live in 4k resolution with high dynamic range colour (HDR), though it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Fear not if you're out of the country and still want your World Cup fix however, as you can use a VPN to virtually (and legally) log your laptop or mobile into a UK live stream at TVPlayer.com .

How to watch Japan vs Belgium: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for the World Cup and will be showing Belgium vs Japan at 2pm ET and 11am PT. Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch every single World Cup 2018 match on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Go app for tablets and smartphones. If you're a cord cutter, you can alternatively watch on another subscription service such as DirectTV , Sling and Fubo - each of which has a free trial. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above. So if you love the commentary and coverage in the UK, for example, you can catch up with that instead.

How to watch Belgium vs Japan: Canada live stream

CTV/TSN is the official Canada broadcaster so will have all the action from Belgium vs Japan with a 2pm EDT kick-off. The CTV Go app will let you watch...well, on the go. Not got cable? Well don't get disheartened. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Cup coverage from another location.

How to watch Japan vs Belgium: Australia live stream

Free-to-air channel SBS has agreed to simultaneously air every single game from the World Cup alongside 'official broadcaster' Optus Sport (a subscription service) for the rest of the competition. Kick-off for Belgium vs Japan down under is at 4am on Tuesday morning. If you're outside the country and want to tune in, then you can use one of our favorite VPNs above to watch the free coverage from Oz or another nation.

How to watch Belgium vs Japan: New Zealand live stream

In New Zealand, Sky Sports won the rights to show the World Cup finals from Russia so will be showing Belgium vs Japan with kick-off at 6am Sunday morning. Access to the coverage will be available via the Sky GO app for subscribers as well. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!