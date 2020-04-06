Beats noise canceling headphones get a $150 price cut at Best Buy

If you're stuck indoors with your partner or roommate and looking for a pair of noise canceling headphones to block out unwanted sound, then you're in luck.

Best Buy's Apple Event Sale includes price cuts on best-selling Beats headphones, which include the Beats Studio 3 that are on sale for $199.99. That's a $150 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless earphones.



If you're on the hunt for earbuds that are best suited for at-home workouts, Best Buy also has the Powerbeats 3 earbuds on sale for just $89.99 and a $50 discount on the Powerbeats Pro.



The Beats Studio 3 headphones deliver a premium sound experience by providing pure adaptive noise cancelation that actively blocks external noise. The wireless headphones feature Apple's W1 chip, which results in improved connectivity and longer battery life. The convenient on-ear controls allow you to take calls, skip songs, and activate Siri without touching your phone. The cushioned headphones are available in several color choices and provide up to 22 hours of battery life.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Beats Studio 3 and a fantastic deal for top-tier headphones. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the earphones at this price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Beats headphone deals:

