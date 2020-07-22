Back to school Apple sale: deals on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and more

The 2020 back to school season is upon us, and that means it's time to stock up on your favorite Apple devices. To help you (and your wallet), we've rounded up the best back to school apple sales that are happening online. You can find fantastic deals on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, the Apple Watch, and more.



The top deals include the best-selling Apple Watch 3 down to a record-low price of $169, a $370 price cut on the powerful iPad Pro, and the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $164.95 (was $199.95).



If you're looking for a laptop to start off the new year, you can save a whopping $320 on the 13-inch 2019 MacBook Pro and Apple is offering free AirPods for students who purchase a MacBook Air.



Shop more of the best Apple deals below and see more offers with our roundup of the best back to school sales that are happening online.

The best Back to School Apple sale picks:

Apple AirPod deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $134.95 at Amazon

You can score a $24 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199.95 $164.95 at B&H Photo

B&H Photo has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $164.95. That's a $35 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $229.95 at Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $229.95. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $169 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $169. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm: $309 $229 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a bigger display, Best Buy has the 42mm Series 3 Watch on sale for $229. This deal also includes free Apple Music for four months for new subscribers.

Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $319.98 at Amazon

Amazon has the 32GB Apple iPad on sale for $319.98. That's a $10 discount for the Space Grey and Silver tablet that features a 10.2-inch Retina display and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $399.98 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $399.98. That's a $40 discount and the best price we've found for the powerful iPad that packs 128GB of storage which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games.

Apple iPad Air + free AirPods: from $479 at Apple

The Apple iPad Air is perfect for people looking for the slimmest, lightest, and most stylish iPad you can buy right now. Starting at 64GB storage but available in 256GB also, these Air's feature a 10.5-inch LED screen and Apple's latest A12 Bionic processor.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $1,299 $929 at B&H Photo

For a limited time, you can get the 2018 iPad Pro on sale for $929. That's a $370 discount for the 12.9-inch tablet that features 256GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air + free AirPods: from $899 at Apple

$899 is already a fantastic starting price for a MacBook deal, and with some free AirPods thrown in, it's a great time to be picking up an Air right now. With a 13-inch display, 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor on the baseline specs, these MacBooks are a fantastic buy.

MacBook Air 13.3-inch, 256GB: $999 $949 at B&H Photo

You can snag a $50 price cut on the 2020 MacBook Air at B&H Photo. The 13.3-inch MacBook features a 1.1 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Dual-Core processor, which can be boosted up to 3.2 GHz and packs 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD.

MacBook Pro 13.3-inch, 256GB: $1,499 $1,179 at B&H Photo

Get the 2019 MacBook Pro on sale for $1,179 at B&H Photo's back to school sale. The lightweight laptop features a 13.3-inch Retina display and features an 8th Generation Intel Quad-Core processor, Touch Bar and Touch ID, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

MacBook Pro 16-inch, 512GB: $2,399 $1,999.99 at Amazon

You're saving $300 on this 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon. That's the best price we've seen for this laptop, and at under $2,000 this a fantastic opportunity to pick up a powerful machine for less.

