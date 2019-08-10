Australia vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch today's Rugby Championship 2019 match from anywhere

Even with the Rugby World Cup just around the corner, it feels like today's match between Australia and New Zealand is a big one. As well as the finale of the 2019 Rugby Championship, it's also the first leg of a Bledisloe Cup double header. Any rugby match between these giants is worth a watch, and this guide will explain how to live stream Australia vs New Zealand - no matter where on Earth you are.

The Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia is ready to play host to the Bledisloe Cup - a trophy the home side haven't not won since 2002. Having lost their first Rugby Championship match against South Africa, the Aussies now have their tails up following their second match victory over Argentina. New Zealand go into today's match looking to get back to winning ways after their hard-fought draw against South Africa.

Australia vs New Zealand - where and when Today's 2019 Rugby Championship match takes place at the 60,000 capacity Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. Kick-off today is at 7.45pm AEST local time, so that's 9.45pm New Zealand time (and 10.45am BST for those looking to watch the game live in the UK).

The big team news for Australia is James O’Connor's emergence from the international wilderness, earning his first test start since 2013 at outside centre. Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has also called in Allan Alaalatoa, Tolu Latu and Nic White to his starting XV. They'll all be eager to impress with the World Cup now only a few weeks away.

Having won 10 of their last 11 matches against the Wallabies, the All Blacks will no doubt go into the game full of confidence, but Steve Hansen looks set to field a much-changed side. Brodie Retallick is ruled out with a dislocated shoulder and is set to be replaced by the fit again Scott Barrett, while Ardie Savea and Aaron Smith both look set to start.

It's set to be a full-bloodied encounter between two of rugby's biggest rivals. Read on to see how you can catch a 2019 Rugby Championship live stream of Australia vs New Zealand.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby Championship from outside your country

Down below, there's the local broadcast options if you're in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, as well as the UK, US and Canada.

If you're abroad this weekend and try to live stream the Rugby Championship online from your country's broadcaster, you'll be annoyed to discover that it won't work due to geo-blocking. Thankfully, using a VPN service will allow you to watch today's rugby union action no matter where in the world you are.

They're surprisingly easy to use and have the double benefit of giving you an extra layer of security as you surf the web. There are lots of options, and we've tested loads of them - our #1 pick is ExpressVPN due to its speed, security and sheer simplicity to use. We also love that it can be used on so many operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Or read more with our pick of the best VPN services out there today.

How to live stream the Wallabies in Australia

Fox Sports Australia has the exclusive rights to show this year's Rugby Championship down under, including the Aussies' Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks today. It doesn't come cheap, but there is a two week free trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. Don't have/want Fox? Your other option is to grab a more temporary sub from up-and-coming service Kayo Sports. It carries loads of sporting events and you can cancel any time. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad). Pre-game coverage on either platform begins at 7.20pm AEST with the main event starting at 7.45pm.

How to watch the All Blacks in New Zealand

There's no free way to watch in New Zealand - Sky Sports has the Rugby Championship coverage in New Zealand. For those without a subscription, free-to-air Prime will have delayed coverage of today's game as well as each All Blacks match during the tournament. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. Kick-off is at 9.45pm NZST. Outside New Zealand today? You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above to tune in to your coverage.

How to stream Australia vs New Zealand live in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to the the Rugby Championship so you'll need to have that if you want to catch today's match between the Wallabies and the All Blacks on the box. The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Action with coverage starting at 10am BST on Saturday morning. For streaming on your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. You can also stream the Sky Sports coverage live via Now TV , which offers attractive limited-time passes for Sky Sports starting at £8.99 per day and £14.99 a week. Getting it for a month is the best value however, costing £34 for all that sport! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the games, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Australia vs New Zealand in South Africa

Live coverage of today's Bledisloe Cup clash will be shown on subscription service SuperSport in South Africa. The kick-off for this key clash is at 11.45am today.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: US live stream

The bad news is that Australia vs New Zealand won't be shown on regular TV in the US. However you will be able to watch the game via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of every Rugby Championship 2019 game. You can sign up for ESPN+ right here for $4.99 per month, and then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app. Another option is logging in to another nation's broadcast via a VPN . So if you like the Sky coverage in the UK for example, you can tune in to that instead assuming, of course, that you have a subscription.

