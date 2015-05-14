Bring a bit of the Ministry of Sound into your home

Featuring a one-touch button to automatically livestream the legendary London nightclub's weekend feed, Ministry of Sound has just launched a whole new range of audio goodies.

The range includes five wireless speaker sets, two with that clubtastic livestreaming feature, in a range of different form factors and price tags.

The two top-end sets are the Audio M Plus and Audio L Plus. Both WiFi-enabled multi-room speakers can used completely independently or connected together to provide aural symmetry throughout your home. The number of these Ministry of Sound speakers you can link together is limited only by the capability of your wireless router.

Well, that and your bank balance. The Audio M Plus is set to retail for £200 and the larger L Plus for £300.

More affordable for most though are the other Lith-Ion powered Bluetooth speakers and the range of both in-ear and on-ear headphones.

Ministry of Sound has taken advantage of its in-house engineering team, responsible for 'the Box' (the sound system it likes to think of as the best club sonic-blaster in the world), and had them help design the new Audio range from the ground up.

When talking up any new sound equipment it's always worth doing some name-dropping, and Ministry of Sound has let Ivor-Novello award winner, Phil Faversham, drop with a thud.

Though he's no Dr. Dre he has led the team in tuning the Audio range to make them sound as good as possible whether you're listening to some wubb-wubbing John B or Dave Gilmour's wailing guitar.

We'll get hold of the new gear soon, so we'll see how Mr. Faversham's tuning compares in the crowded audio arena.