Asus ROG Phone 5 release date confirmed, and it’s much sooner than expected

The Asus ROG Phone 5 could be one of the best gaming phones of the year, and it’s launching very soon, as Asus has confirmed that it’s being unveiled on March 10.

The company has posted a countdown timer on its website saying as much, and the Asus ROG Phone 5 name is mentioned, so there’s no mystery about what’s being announced. This is surprisingly early for it though, as the Asus ROG Phone 3 wasn’t unveiled until July of last year.

If you’re wondering what happened to the ROG Phone 4, you’re not alone. Asus recently confirmed that it was skipping that number, and while it didn’t say why, it’s likely because the number four is considered unlucky in some regions.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is a top gaming phone

The Oppo Find X3 range is also landing in March

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 review

The power to play

So what can you expect from the Asus ROG Phone 5? Well, other than the name and the announcement date we don’t know much for sure, but leaks and rumors suggest it will have a 6.78-inch screen, a 6,000mAh battery with 65W charging, a top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 64MP main camera.

All in all then it sounds like it could be a true gaming powerhouse, which is exactly what we’d expect, given that we felt the same about the Asus ROG Phone 3 in our four-star review.

We’ll know for sure what the Asus ROG Phone 5 is set to offer soon, and TechRadar will cover the announcement in full, so check back on March 10 for all the details.

The OnePlus 9 is also on the way

Via GSMArena