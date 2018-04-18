Asus confirms it's working on a gaming smartphone that could rival Razer's

Asus has confirmed it is developing a gaming-focused smartphone that could compete with the Razer Phone.

In an interview celebrating the opening of Asus’ 100th store opening in the Philippines, Asus Global CEO Jerry Shen confirmed that a gaming phone can be ‘expected.’ Since MWC 2018, there have been rumors that the Taiwanese electronics firm would develop a smartphone for gamers, but this is the first official confirmation of the project.

Unfortunately, other than this brief affirmation from Asus, the company didn’t release any additional details pertaining to specs, price or availability. However, we highly suspect that the phone will fall under Asus’ well known Republic of Gamers brand.

There’s been a growing segment of gaming-focused smartphones as of late with the introduction of the Razer Phone, and just last week, the announcement of the Xiaomi Black Shark. In order to compete with these two established players, the rumored Asus gaming phone will have to feature a Snapdragon 845 chip, or at the very least a Snapdragon 835 processor. What’s more, Razer has set a high bar for screen quality with its 1,440 x 2560 resolution and 120Hz display.

There’s definitely a demand in the market for more phones that can deliver a high-end gaming experience as evidenced by the popularity of PUBG and Fortnite on mobile, so we’ll likely see more phone makers and devices enter the fray.

Soon enough we'll need a new gaming section of our best phones

Via PocketNow, Astig