Asus announces up to Rs. 3000 permanent price cut on Zenfones in India

Asus has announced a permanent price cut of up to Rs. 3000 on its ZenFone smartphones in India. The price cut is permanent and is applicable on variants of the ZenFone 3, ZenFone 3 Max, ZenFone Max and ZenFone Go.

Announcing price cut, Asus India Country Manager and Region Head for South Asia, Peter Chang said,

“In this New Year, we will focus on two pillars of our strategy - 'the first pillar' is providing best technology that will work in India and the 'second pillar' is attractive pricing. We plan to have aggressive pricing to make ZenFones the most preferred smartphone choice for the Indian Consumer.”

Asus ZenFone permanent price cut details

Here are the Asus smartphones that are now cheaper.

Asus ZenFone Go

The ZenFone Go is the most affordable offering on this list. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 chipset, has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

The ZenFone Go comes in two variants – one with a 5-inch display and the other with a 5.5-inch screen. The 5-inch variant was launched at Rs. 7,499, but is now available at Rs. 6,499. The 5.5-inch variant was launched at Rs. 7,999 and will sell at Rs. 6,999.

Asus ZenFone Max

The Asus ZenFone Max (ZC550KL) was launched at a price of Rs. 7,999 and the price has now been cut to Rs. 7,499. This phone runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 chipset, a 5.5-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone 3

Two variants of the Asus ZenFone 3 have also received a permanent price cut. Both the variants run on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In terms of optics, you get a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase and laser detection autofocus, and optical image stabilisation.

Both variants feature rear-mounted fingerprint sensors and a USB Type C port. The two variants differ in battery capacity and display sizes though. The ZE552KL variant has a 5.5-inch Full HD display and a 3,000mAh battery, while the ZE520KL variant sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display and a 2,600mAh battery.

The ZenFone 3 ZE552KL was launched at Rs. 16,999 and after a price cut of Rs. 2,000, it is available at Rs. 14,999. The ZE520KL variant was launched at Rs. 13,999 and is available at Rs. 11,999 now.

Asus ZenFone 3 Max

The Asus ZenFone 3 Max is also available in two variants – ZC520TL and ZC553KL. The ZC520TL variant has a 5.2-inch HD display, a quad-core MediaTek MT6737M chipset, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone is backed by a 4,100mAh battery. It was launched at Rs. 9,999 but is available for Rs. 8,499 now.

The second variant, ZC553KL, has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A 4,100 mAh battery powers the phone and it comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back. It was launched at Rs. 12,999 but will sell at Rs. 9,999 after the price cut.

