Which ASUS ZenFone model is the best for you?

ASUS' ZenFestival today saw the arrival of three new ZenFones in India - the ZenFone Selfie, the ZenFone 2 Deluxe and the ZenFone 2 Laser. This is in addition to the duo of ZenFone 2 models that are currently selling in India (ZE550ML and ZE551ML).

So which ZenFone 2 is better suited for you?

The ZenFone Selfie:

As the name probably gives it away, the ZenFone Selfie is suited for the shutter-bugs and the selfie enthusiasts. This comes with a 13MP rear and front camera, with dual LED flash on either side, so there's never going to be a dark room for your pictures. It also has a 5.5-inch 1080p display, the octa core Snapdragon 615 SoC and Android 5.0 Lollipop. The ZenFone Selfie will cost you Rs 15,999 when it hits the shelves over the coming weeks.

The ZenFone 2 Laser:

This is also for the camera enthusiasts, but those who prefer shooting from the back camera. The front camera here is a paltry 5MP, but the 13MP rear sensor comes with laser autofocus, which we've seen on the LG G3 and the LG G4 so far. This gives better focusing for images and improved images on the whole. Other specs include a 5-inch HD display, a quad core Snapdragon 410 SoC and Android 5.0 Lollipop. ASUS has priced the ZenFone 2 Laser at Rs 9,999, which means it will take on the myriad of budget phones that are selling in the markets today.

The ZenFone 2 Deluxe:

This handset is meant for users who are looking for a visually better version of the standard ZenFone 2 (ZE551ML). It features a back panel that is quite appealing to look at, thanks to the diamond cut texture. This is pretty much everything that you'll find different in the ZenFone 2 Deluxe and the rest of the hardware specs sheet is identical to the ZenFone 2 ZE551ML. The handset will cost Rs 22,999 when it hits the markets later this month.

ZenFone Max:

The ZenFone Max features a 5.5-inch 720p display, a Snapdragon 410 processor and a 13MP rear camera with laser autofocus, a la ZenFone 2 Laser. However, the key highlight of this smartphone is the massive 5,000 mAh battery packing underneath the back panel. The company hasn't shared Indian pricing and availability details yet, but expect more word to follow soon.

The original ZenFone 2 (ZE550ML and ZE551ML):

ASUS created quite a bit of confusion by launching multiple models in the ZenFone 2 range earlier this year. To make matters more complicated, the two variants are completely different from each other in terms of internal hardware, although they look very much alike.

If you're a power user, the ZenFone 2 ZE551ML is better suited for you as it packs a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM and the Intel Atom Z3580 processor with a 3,000 mAh battery and Android 5.0 Lollipop. Retailers like Flipkart are currently selling the ZenFone 2 ZE551ML for as low as Rs 14,999 (2GB RAM) and Rs 18,999 (4GB RAM). There are multiple storage options on offer as well.

The ZenFone 2 ZE550ML is a midrange handset with a 5.5-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM, Intel Atom Z3560 processor, a 13MP rear camera and Android 5.0 with 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to 64GB).

So which one do you think is suited for you?